Kirby Dach attends training in regular jersey

This morning, the Canadiens took their last team photo of the season. A sign that the season is coming to an end.

That’s why, even though it’s not a game day (the club will be playing tomorrow), the Canadiens’ training session took place at the Bell Centre and not in Brossard.

After the photo, Kirby Dach was seen skating with the others. And he was wearing a red sweater, so he’s a regular.

Kirby Dach on ice this morning at Bell Centre #Habs #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/KlAlrgcgKK – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) April 1, 2024

Of course, that doesn’t mean he’ll return to action this season. After all, if the doctor who operated on him doesn’t want him back soon, he won’t be back soon.

And in any case, he wasn’t skating at the speed of light either, let’s face it.

That said, it’s interesting to see him skate like this, because even if he doesn’t play in two weeks’ time, the object of the game will be to see him have a normal – or near-normal – off-season.

That’ll be important for next year.

It’s worth noting that Christian Dvorak, who could return to the game, also skated in a jersey that doesn’t prevent him from receiving contact from his teammates during training.

There’s more and more talk of a potential return, and we’ll see if it happens, but it’s clearly possible.

Christian Dvorak on ice at #Habs practice this morning wearing full-contact sweater #HabsIO pic.twitter.com/m7Pc2scn7H – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) April 1, 2024

As for the rest of the forwards, Tanner Pearson wasn’t in the top-12. I really wonder if we’ll see him by the end of the season the way things are progressing.

We’ll see in due course.

Caufield-Suzuki-Slaf Armia-Newhook-Gally Ylonen-Evans-Anderson Pezzetta-White-RHP – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) April 1, 2024

In a gust

– Big duel in sight.

Paul Maurice chatting with the Panthers ahead of tonight’s playoff-feel tilt here at Scotiabank Arena pic.twitter.com/DCjGeboYz9 – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 1, 2024

– He has no choice.

Rick Bowness was quick to ask his players for more. https://t.co/LebP2lWLqq – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 1, 2024

– 1000 games… and no playoffs? Ouch.