Top-5: Wild pull goalie in overtime, Marchesseault takes advantage

After almost two periods, it was still tied 0-0 until Kirill Kaprizov opened the scoring with a power-play goal on Jack Eichel’s five-minute suspension for his gesture to Kaprizov.
WE’VE GOT AN EMPTY NET OT WINNER
Jonathan Marchessault ends it in @Energizer overtime after the Wild pulled the goalie in attempt to pick up two points! pic.twitter.com/tdPVhoKe7m
– NHL (@NHL) March 30, 2024
However, on the NHL’s official website, the Wild still seem to have pocketed a point in the standings, given that they have 80 and not 79.
In any case, the Minnesota Wild are virtually eliminated from the playoffs, which means that the Golden Knighs will have technically ended Marc-André Fleury’s streak of 16 consecutive seasons with a playoff appearance.
With today’s loss, the Minnesota Wild are 8 points out of a playoff with 9 games to play
The Vegas Golden Knights have essentially ended Marc-Andre Fleury’s playoff appearance streak (16 seasons) the longest active in North America. #mnwild pic.twitter.com/m9mBj5uvzg
– – Andy (@codedandunited) March 30, 2024
2. Jonathan Marchesseault follows in Martin St-Louis’ footsteps
That’s an impressive plateau for the Quebecer, who, it should be remembered, has never been drafted.
Auston Matthews scored his 60ᵉ goal of the season last night in a 3-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
60 GOALS FOR AUSTON MATTHEWS#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/KPSGKd0t3U
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) March 31, 2024
This is the second time in his career that Matthews has reached this plateau, and let’s just say it puts him in VERY good company.
That’s another 60-goal season for Auston Matthews!
The @MapleLeafs forward became the third player in NHL history with multiple 60-goal seasons for an Original Six club, following Phil Esposito (4 w/ BOS) and Steve Yzerman (2 w/ DET). #NHLStats: https://t.co/6vd7O5fG8d pic.twitter.com/udoIi8rKg8
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 31, 2024
4. First career hat trick for Alexis Lafrenière
Alexis Lafrenière is having a truly excellent campaign with the New York Rangers.
HATTY FOR LAFFY
Alexis Lafrenière picks up the very first hat trick of his career as part of a five-point outing!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/soObNuued0
– NHL (@NHL) March 31, 2024
In short, the 22-year-old Quebecer is quietly continuing his development, and who knows, maybe one day he’ll be one of the NHL’s top players, as was foreseen when he was selected first overall in 2020.
5. The East’s playoff race continues to go crazy
There was a lot of movement in yesterday’s NHL Eastern Conference standings.
With these various defeats, here’s how the Eastern standings currently look.
In short, things got moving yesterday, and that’s likely to be the case for the rest of the season.
- A spectacular save by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.
MY GOODNESS, UKKO-PEKKA LUUKKONEN
: @ESPNPlus https://t.co/FmPv8M6v1l
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/45VJWbZOTw
– NHL (@NHL) March 31, 2024
- Ilya Samsonov struck back a few minutes later.
ILYA SAMSONOV IS PUTTING ON A SHOW!
: @ESPNPlus https://t.co/FmPv8M6v1l
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/sgesuT4oeK
– NHL (@NHL) March 31, 2024
- Well, what do you know? Bedard was punished for interference on the goalie on this sequence. I don’t get it.
Do you think goaltender interference on Connor Bedard was the right call here?
via @espn pic.twitter.com/XcDTb35xhU
– BarDown (@BarDown) March 31, 2024
- Logan Cooley is on fire right now, with nine points in his last eight games. Overall this season, he has 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 74 games.
Logan Cooley. What a beast. https://t.co/uPZArlQfL2 pic.twitter.com/219EJawHTV
– Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 31, 2024
- While we’re on the subject of the Coyotes, it’s worth noting that Josh Doan, Shane’s son, has scored at least one point in each of his first three games, which is a franchise record. He has five points (two goals and three assists).
Josh Doan.
Starting his career like no Coyote has ever done before. pic.twitter.com/m6TmBQx976
– Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 30, 2024
- For the first time in the history of professional hockey, we were treated to a starting lineup featuring only people of color. It happened in the ECHL with the Cincinnati Cyclones.
For the first time in professional hockey history, tonight’s starting five skaters are all players of color!
Representation matters pic.twitter.com/P4sABLcIgF
– Cincinnati Cyclones (@CincyCyclones) March 30, 2024
- Spencer Knight is having a great time in the American League, having set a franchise record with 213 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal. To give you an idea, that’s about three and a half games.
That’s a new team record for Spencer Knight. What a run! pic.twitter.com/DBE64XrDOh
– Charlotte Checkers (@CheckersHockey) March 31, 2024
