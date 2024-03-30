Skip to content
Lane Hutson won’t be coming to Montreal for another two weeks
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
In addition to the Canadiens and Rocket game, we also had to watch the Boston University game.

Why? Because Lane Hutson’s team was in the quarter-finals of the Frozen Four. Because Lane Hutson’s team was in the quarter-finals of the Frozen Four. With a win, they would advance to the semi-finals (April 11). With a loss, Hutson could go to Montreal.

Scenario number one, however, unfolded. BU won 6-3.

In the win, Hutson played very well.

First, he scored this goal:

The defenseman finally finished the game with the winning goal and a plus-3 record. Not bad.

The problem is, with this win, he won’t be coming to Montreal until April 14. And the team’s season ends on the 18th…

If BU wins in the semi-final, the club will play two days later (on the 13th) in the final.

The Habs play Detroit on the 16th and 18th, so there’s a good chance Hutson could play in those games. One thing’s for sure: we can forget about the Senators game on Saturday, April 13. Because even if BU doesn’t make it to the finals, we can’t expect the prospect to join his teammates in Ottawa, train, play an evening game, and all in two days that aren’t even…

Extension

With the winning goal in his team’s game, Hutson reached the 49-point plateau. This beats his record from last year (48).

He can’t arrive in Montreal too soon, that one.

Ryan Whitney is also a big fan.

And he’s not alone.

