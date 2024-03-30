Lane Hutson won’t be coming to Montreal for another two weeks

In addition to the Canadiens and Rocket game, we also had to watch the Boston University game.

Why? Because Lane Hutson's team was in the quarter-finals of the Frozen Four. With a win, they would advance to the semi-finals (April 11). With a loss, Hutson could go to Montreal.

Lane Hutson and Boston University will be in the NCAA Frozen Four, April 11-13! pic.twitter.com/XTkcsui7zd – RDS (@RDSca) March 31, 2024

#GoHabsGo prospect Lane Hutson scores a HUGE goal to give the Boston University Terriers the 4-3 lead. #FrozenFour pic.twitter.com/8RO4pkKglF – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 30, 2024

Scenario number one, however, unfolded. BU won 6-3.In the win, Hutson played very well.First, he scored this goal:The defenseman finally finished the game with the winning goal and a plus-3 record. Not bad.

The problem is, with this win, he won’t be coming to Montreal until April 14. And the team’s season ends on the 18th…

Boston University #Terriers and Lane Hutson qualify for #NCAA #FrozenFour That means Hutson won’t come to Mtl until April 14, so maybe for the last two games – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) March 31, 2024

If BU wins in the semi-final, the club will play two days later (on the 13th) in the final.

The Habs play Detroit on the 16th and 18th, so there’s a good chance Hutson could play in those games. One thing’s for sure: we can forget about the Senators game on Saturday, April 13. Because even if BU doesn’t make it to the finals, we can’t expect the prospect to join his teammates in Ottawa, train, play an evening game, and all in two days that aren’t even…

Extension

With the winning goal in his team’s game, Hutson reached the 49-point plateau. This beats his record from last year (48).

He can’t arrive in Montreal too soon, that one.

Yup. With that goal, Lane Hutson also set a new career high in points, with 49. 15 goals and 34 assists in just 37 games. https://t.co/eAMIbZdumj – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 30, 2024

Ryan Whitney is also a big fan.

And he’s not alone.