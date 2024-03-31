Shane Wright recalled by the Kraken

Since December, Juraj Slafkovsky has been exactly the player Montreal management saw in him when they selected him.

He’s been on fire since being moved alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

The Kraken certainly sees this and figures it may be time to bring Shane Wright to the big league. Seattle has just recalled him from the AHL.In 56 games with the Coachella Valley Firebirds, the fourth pick in the 2022 draft collected 43 points, including 20 goals.

For a 20-year-old in the AHL, that’s excellent.

After all we’ve heard about him over the past few years, he may have found himself in the shadows, despite being named an outstanding player and, in 2021 at least, the consensus top pick of his auction.

Still, he’s an excellent hockey player, minus the attitude problems. In a season where Seattle is unlikely to make the playoffs, Wright will have the opportunity to establish himself between now and the end of the season.

The team loses nothing by bringing him to the Bettman circuit, right?

In 11 big-league games, he has one goal and one assist. That’s not a huge sample size, but he hasn’t had a full-time chance yet.

Will he play the last nine games of the season? To be seen.

Filip Mešár is off to a great start to the OHL playoffs. Had three assists in Game 1 versus Erie, and already added another assist today.

Hockey. And hockey players.

Harper's absence against the Braves is not related to his fall

– Whew.