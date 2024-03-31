Other teams confirm it’s harder to play against the Habs this season

The Canadiens won’t make the playoffs (they’re not mathematically eliminated, but…), but the club has improved a lot.

Games are more competitive, and Montreal is in the game more often and for longer.Martin St-Louis sees this progression.

Brendan Gallagher, who also sees this improvement, confirmed it last night: teams are finding it harder to play against the formation. Now imagine next year with Kirby Dach, Lane Hutson and potentially the team’s first pick in the next draft…

That’s what Richard Labbé wrote in La Presse.

The other teams say it’s harder to play against us this season. – Brendan Gallagher

The Habs may have improved, but they’re still in the bottom half of the standings, much like last year.

Like a year ago, fans are thinking about the abacus (and rightly so) , but the players want to win and finish strong to start the 2024-2025 season.

Between now and the end of the season, the calendar will be very difficult and it will be a huge challenge. Martin St-Louis’ team will face the Panthers, Lightning, Maple Leafs, Rangers, Flyers, Senators and Red Wings (twice).

We’re going to face some good teams between now and the end, and that’s good for us. – Brendan Gallagher

Next year, we’ll start seeing players even hungrier for a playoff spot. Gally is one of those who wants to relive the euphoria of the spring tournament in the metropolis. He’s the only one in this line-up to have experienced the playoffs as a team member in front of 21,000+ spectators.

