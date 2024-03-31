Jonathan Marchessault not sure he wants to return to Vegas next year

Last night, something rather special happened in the world of hockey.My colleague Mathis Therrien mentioned it in his morning paper , but the Wild pulled their goalie in overtime and lost.

Minnesota, which is in the playoff race, didn’t collect a point. What a blunder!

The Minnesota Wild pulled the goalie again in overtime, but this time it backfired… pic.twitter.com/hik177X88r – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 30, 2024

It was Jonathan Marchessault who took advantage. He scored his 40th goal of the season for the first time in his career.

With just a few months to go before becoming an independent player, it’s a nice touch. Even though he’s 33, he’ll be paid in July.

Will it be from the Golden Knights? The man himself isn’t sure.

In a text published on NHL.com, J-F Chaumont asked him if he wanted to continue his adventure in Vegas, and the Quebecer replied that it was a good question and that, in the end, he doesn’t think so.

Jonathan Marchessault’s future with the Golden Knights is uncertain. He’d like to continue his career in Vegas, but he knows how to count. “Realistically, when you look at all the guys in our line-up, I don’t think so. But you never know.“https://t.co/8RYX7a4chW – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) March 31, 2024

The reason: there are a lot of players and Vegas may not have the money.

He still hasn’t closed the door, but…

If I were Kent Hughes, I’d take advantage of this situation to make an offer the Quebecer couldn’t refuse.

In short, I admire Marchessault’s franchise, but it’s rare to find a player who doesn’t say publicly that he’s “happy where he is” and “wants to continue his adventure”.

In 74 games this season, the right-winger collected 63 points. In his first season in Nevada, he collected 75 points in 77 games, but after that, his production dropped off a bit. One thing’s for sure, I’d take him to Montreal.

In short

– He’s excellent.

Goals Saved Above Expected Leaders – March 31 pic.twitter.com/XIyI0YXQkt – JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 31, 2024

– A crazy atmosphere.

“You’ll write that there’s more atmosphere here than at the Bell Centre!” The Rocket lost yesterday afternoon, but at the box office, it was another win. A look at the buzz around the Canadiens’ club-schoolhttps://t.co/SpdADvfRoX – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) March 31, 2024

– Ah bon.

– Kevin Gausman will be the starter.