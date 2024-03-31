Habs prospect roundup: Owen Beck tops the OHL series scoring charts

Never cracked a smile https://t.co/ur8RfxDK54
With the playoffs now underway, we can now follow and analyze the performances of the Montreal Canadiens’ prospects in these all-important games.
Here, then, is a review of the playoff careers of the Habs’ various prospects.
Owen Beck – Centre – 20 years old
The Habs’ second-round pick (33ᵉ overall) in 2022 has really had quite a regular season, especially since arriving with the Saginaw Spirit, and that’s continuing right now in the playoffs.
BREAKING: Owen Beck can still absolutely rip it!
The @CanadiensMTL prospect has a point on all three @SpiritHockey goals tonight #OHLPlayoffs | #SAGvsOS pic.twitter.com/4iWEZ1VSRq
– Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) March 31, 2024
Owen Beck stretched his point streak to 22 consecutive games, recording a goal and two assists as @SpiritHockey skated past Owen Sound 5-2 at the @DowEventCenter.
RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS : https://t.co/rMWfNAzmKC#OHLPlayoffs | #SAGvsOS pic.twitter.com/Jqg1xzdTP1
– Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) March 31, 2024
Beck’s six points in two games currently make him the OHL’s leading playoff scorer.
The Habs prospect is simply dominant right now, and is building up a fine resume for the Habs’ upcoming training camp, where he’ll clearly be looking to make his mark in the NHL.
If you ask me, Beck will have a good chance if he has a good camp, and in the worst-case scenario, he’ll be playing big minutes in Laval with the Rocket.
- Cédrick Guindon has three points in two games in the same series as Owen Beck, but is trailing 2-0 in the series.
- Florian Xhekaj (no points) and Daniil Sobolev (one assist) lead their first-round series 1-0 with the Hamilton Bulldogs over the Ottawa 67’s. Game 2 of the series takes place today at 7pm.
- Filip Mesar, who registered three assists in Game 1 of his first-round series, will be back in action today at 2pm, as the Kitchener Rangers look to take a 2-0 series lead against the Erie Otters.
- Oliver Kapanen, who is dominating the Liiga (Finnish premier league) series with ten points (five goals and five assists) in seven games, is on standby for Game 7 between the Lahti Pelicans and the Helsinki HIFK. Game 7 will take place on Tuesday at 11:30am. The winner will join Kapanen and KalPa Kuopio in the second round.
- Adam Engstrom (two assists in six games) and Rögle BK are still awaiting their opponent for their second-round series after sweeping aside SHL (Swedish Premier League) regular-season champions Färjestad BK. They now await the series between Frölunda HC and Leksand IF. Frölunda leads the series 3-2 and will have the chance to end it tomorrow morning in game number 6 starting at 9am.
- Lane Hutson and Luke Tuch advanced to the Frozen Four yesterday, as Boston University won 6-3 against the University of Minnesota. Hutson won’t be joining the Habs until April 14.
- Jacob Fowler will be in action today, as Boston College also looks to advance to the Frozen Four with a win over last season’s Frozen Four champions, Quinnipiac University.
