Habs prospect roundup: Owen Beck tops the OHL series scoring charts

While the playoff races continue in the National Hockey League and the American Hockey League, the spring tournaments have begun in the various junior and European leagues.

With the playoffs now underway, we can now follow and analyze the performances of the Montreal Canadiens’ prospects in these all-important games.

Here, then, is a review of the playoff careers of the Habs’ various prospects.

Owen Beck – Centre – 20 years old

The Habs’ second-round pick (33ᵉ overall) in 2022 has really had quite a regular season, especially since arriving with the Saginaw Spirit, and that’s continuing right now in the playoffs.

BREAKING: Owen Beck can still absolutely rip it! The @CanadiensMTL prospect has a point on all three @SpiritHockey goals tonight #OHLPlayoffs | #SAGvsOS pic.twitter.com/4iWEZ1VSRq – Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) March 31, 2024

Owen Beck stretched his point streak to 22 consecutive games, recording a goal and two assists as @SpiritHockey skated past Owen Sound 5-2 at the @DowEventCenter. RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS : https://t.co/rMWfNAzmKC#OHLPlayoffs | #SAGvsOS pic.twitter.com/Jqg1xzdTP1 – Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) March 31, 2024

Indeed, Beck has been on fire since the start of the playoffs, as he has six points, including a goal, in two games.Yesterday, the Saginaw Spiritf played the second game of their first-round series against the Owen Sound Attack, and won 5-2 to take a 2-0 series lead.Beck registered a goal and two assists.He thus extended his streak of consecutive games with at least one point to 22.

Beck’s six points in two games currently make him the OHL’s leading playoff scorer.

The Habs prospect is simply dominant right now, and is building up a fine resume for the Habs’ upcoming training camp, where he’ll clearly be looking to make his mark in the NHL.

If you ask me, Beck will have a good chance if he has a good camp, and in the worst-case scenario, he’ll be playing big minutes in Laval with the Rocket.

Cédrick Guindon has three points in two games in the same series as Owen Beck, but is trailing 2-0 in the series.

Florian Xhekaj (no points) and Daniil Sobolev (one assist) lead their first-round series 1-0 with the Hamilton Bulldogs over the Ottawa 67’s. Game 2 of the series takes place today at 7pm.

Filip Mesar, who registered three assists in Game 1 of his first-round series, will be back in action today at 2pm, as the Kitchener Rangers look to take a 2-0 series lead against the Erie Otters.

Oliver Kapanen, who is dominating the Liiga (Finnish premier league) series with ten points (five goals and five assists) in seven games, is on standby for Game 7 between the Lahti Pelicans and the Helsinki HIFK. Game 7 will take place on Tuesday at 11:30am. The winner will join Kapanen and KalPa Kuopio in the second round.

Adam Engstrom (two assists in six games) and Rögle BK are still awaiting their opponent for their second-round series after sweeping aside SHL (Swedish Premier League) regular-season champions Färjestad BK. They now await the series between Frölunda HC and Leksand IF. Frölunda leads the series 3-2 and will have the chance to end it tomorrow morning in game number 6 starting at 9am.

Lane Hutson and Luke Tuch advanced to the Frozen Four yesterday, as Boston University won 6-3 against the University of Minnesota. Hutson won’t be joining the Habs until April 14.

Jacob Fowler will be in action today, as Boston College also looks to advance to the Frozen Four with a win over last season’s Frozen Four champions, Quinnipiac University.

On a roll

OHL :Europe:NCAA:

– After qualifying for the playoffs yesterday, will the Vancouver Canucks reach the 100-point plateau today?

The @Canucks are just two points away from 100 on the season! NHL x @BetMGM More https://t.co/P648CaMoJ1 pic.twitter.com/Fi4RrBfRVO – NHL (@NHL) March 31, 2024

– Love it.

Never cracked a smile https://t.co/ur8RfxDK54 – Daniel Richard (@DanRichard_RDS) March 31, 2024

– Listening.

Hockey. And hockey players. You may not think you have 5 minutes to spend watching a video. But you WON’T regret this beauty from @b0undless. I promise. pic.twitter.com/3CVfRgdLSB – The Hockey Samurai 侍 (@hockey_samurai) March 30, 2024

– My colleague Félix Forget must be very happy.

Especially against the mighty Houston Astros. https://t.co/IC46eS7rnZ – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 31, 2024

– What a great goal.