Arber Xhekaj confirms he received advice from Georges Laraque

Arber Xhekaj received advice from several former NHL tough guys… including a certain P.J. Stock! pic.twitter.com/jEvwsdX96R
– L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) March 31, 2024
If there’s one polarizing name in Quebec that instantly creates something viral, it’s that of former National Hockey League player George Laraque, who has been hosting his radio show on BPM Sports for several years.
In fact, we learned from Maxime Truman in the ninth episode of the Stanley25 podcast that George Laraque’s radio show is number one in Montreal in terms of ratings.
If you still haven’t listened to this ninth episode, I suggest you do so.
I’m talking, of course, about Arber Xhekaj.
Everyone loves Xhekaj for his rugged style of play and the fact that he’s fearless and doesn’t hesitate to throw down the gloves.
And now we’ve had confirmation from the other side, as Xhekaj told the Antichambre last night that Laraque had given him advice.
However, we didn’t expect Xhekaj to add any more names.
Indeed, the Habs’ #72 also stated that P.J. Stock and “Knuckles”, i.e. Chris Nilan, had also advised him on a few occasions.
In short, it’s great to see both Habs alumni and current players taking the time to advise and help an important young member of the Tricolore organization.
It really seems that everyone has realized just how special and, above all, unique Xhekaj is, and that with the right development and advice, he’ll be a key element in the Habs’ success for many seasons to come.
Even if he wasn’t perfect, we can say a big thank you to Marc Bergevin (and his team) for this signing.
In a gust
– It’s a change to see a player express his emotions.
#Stanley25 Cole Caufield’s emotions, and the pressure of playing in Montreal.
From the Stanley25 podcast. @Jean_JT_Trudel @MaximeTruman pic.twitter.com/nbV5svpcw7
– 9millions (@9millions_) March 31, 2024
– Indeed.
On the Canadiens and the process of identifying pieces of their future success and how Alex Newhook continues to demonstrate what part he will play in that process: https://t.co/v8BsElhCrs
– Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 31, 2024
– To be continued.
2013*
– Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) March 31, 2024
– Read on.
“I can’t thank them enough, everyone played a part in this. I’m happy to represent Trois-Rivières, it’s a beautiful city and I hope the legacy of this team continues”@Lions3r #echlhttps://t.co/DpI8R7xHxQ
– Matthew Vachon (@MatthewVachon_) March 31, 2024
– He’s a big help to the Flyers.
The play that’s a ‘microcosm’ of Flyers rookie forward Tyson Foerster’s emergence https://t.co/oGZX10oTzb
– Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) March 31, 2024