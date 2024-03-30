Top-2: Tage Thompson scores four goals in Sabres win

Tage Thompson recorded his sixth career hat trick and second career four-goal game to help the @BuffaloSabres skate to victory.#NHLStats: https://t.co/fHiQxQQ0x7 pic.twitter.com/se9gdiugkJ
There wasn’t much action to get excited about in the NHL, as the Buffalo Sabres hosted the New Jersey Devils.
1. The Tage Thompson “show
Generally speaking, when a team plays an important game, it hopes that its best players – its star players – will step up, but unfortunately this isn’t always the case.
Tage was on another planet.
It’s a sixth career hat trick with the Sabres for Thompson.
In short, Thompson has exploded at just the right time for his team, despite the fact that he’s having a rather disappointing season compared to the standards he’s set over the past two seasons.
Overtime
