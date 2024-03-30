Cayden Primeau: it’s safe to assume that a place awaits him with the United States at the CDM this summer

In recent days, there’s been a lot of talk about international hockey in the NHL. Seeing Nick Suzuki mentioned as a candidate for Team Canada at the 2026 Olympics has got people talking, and more and more are wondering what’s in store for the rest of the Habs players on the international scene in the coming years.

Cole Caufield, for example, dreams of representing the U.S. at the Olympics, but he’d better get up early considering the ton of American forwards who will be considered.

Cole Caufield on making USA Olympic team: “It’s always in the back of your mind… ” https://t.co/pnm4vg7wU5 pic.twitter.com/PQjDKj91JY – TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 30, 2024

That said, while the Olympics are extremely popular with many players, the World Championship is normally a little less so. The tournament, which takes place in May, usually relies on several absentees, whether because the guys are still in the NHL playoffs or because they want to rest after a big season.

Maybe guys will be less inclined to ignore it after Team USA GM Bill Guerin admitted that participation in this tournament can earn points towards an Olympic berth, but it’s been a reality for years.

In the latest episode of The Basu & Godin Notebook, Arpon Basu and Marc-Antoine Godin discussed the possibility of Cayden Primeau earning a spot on the U.S. team this summer.

That’s around the 59th minute, for those interested.

Obviously, Primeau’s success this season lends credence to his candidacy. He’s been excellent since Jake Allen left, and his stats (2.75 goals-against average and 0.913 save percentage) are excellent on a team that’s not exactly a league powerhouse.

The sample size (18 games) is quite small, but Primeau seizes his opportunities.

That said, the fact that many of the best American goalkeepers will be busy in the playoffs is also likely to work in the young goalkeeper’s favor. Connor Hellebuyck, Thatcher Demko, Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman, to name but a few, all appear to be on track to make the playoffs.

In fact, in addition to Primeau, the other candidates should be John Gibson (who is still going strong this year), Alex Lyon, Dustin Wolf, Joey Daccord and Charlie Lindgren. And in the case of the latter, the Capitals seem in a good position to make the playoffs, which would take him out of the picture.

Primeau won’t be on Team USA at the Olympics, of course, but if he’s able to earn points at the World Championships this summer, it’ll be a positive for his future on the international scene.

After all, a year ago, Samuel Montembeault was offered a similar opportunity, and he took advantage of it to put his name on the map… and on the list of candidates for a position with the Canadian team in the coming years.

Highlights

– A beautiful sequence orchestrated by David Reinbacher.

Big one to keep Laval alive in this game. After a hard fought win yesterday, need a strong finish today to stay ahead of Belleville in the standings. https://t.co/H2AHqjE40i – Dan Kramer (@DanKramerHabs) March 30, 2024

– Alex Newhook’s family is in town.

Montreal with the fam!! pic.twitter.com/q0sYxffVfF – Shawn Newhook (@shawn_newhook) March 30, 2024

– Interesting numbers for Nick Suzuki.

A successful season for Suzuki. Re-solidified his 5-on-5 defence, sustained and improved his shooting efficiency, and produced very well on the powerplay. Still improvements to be made creating offence at even strength, but a big step up overall from 22-23. #GoHabsGo https://t.co/brkIVdQM3X pic.twitter.com/ugz5y2aARh – JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 30, 2024

– Great read.

Part two of my interview with Mario Cecchini: Overview of several hot topics: the NCAA, the Titan sale process, Memorial Cup brawls, upcoming special events… https://t. co/Dd1oEi7g7E – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) March 30, 2024

– Hard blow for the Mooseheads.

Jordan Dumais will not be in the lineup tonight after re-aggravating his lower body injury this week. The timetable for his return remains uncertain. #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/g9D825bLmn – Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) March 30, 2024

– The Quebecer will have to find a way to make himself indispensable.