This afternoon, David Reinbacher is in action in a Laval Rocket uniform, as the club takes on the Belleville Senators.Obviously, the young defenseman is being closely watched, and late in the first period, Reinbacher took the liberty of delivering a solid shoulder strike to Jacob Larsson along the boards.

Larsson didn’t exactly take kindly to this, so much so that he went to “pick” Reinbacher in return… and William Trudeau had to get involved, throwing down the gloves against Zach Ostapchuk.

William Trudeau comes to David Reinbacher’s defense after a solid body check pic.twitter.com/Ipl8spD5Gi – RDS (@RDSca) March 30, 2024

More details to come…