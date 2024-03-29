Jacob Fowler is unbeaten in his last 11 games

To say that Jacob Fowler is having a good season would be an understatement. The goalkeeper is having a season beyond expectations in many respects. His recent performances prove that he doesn’t let himself go at the end of the season.
With teammates like Will Smith, Cutter Gauthier, Ryan Leonard and Gabriel Perreault, you’d think wins would be easy to come by. I’m not saying it doesn’t help, but don’t forget that Fowler is an important cog in this team.
Just look at his stats in Boston College’s last four games.
Jacob Fowler’s last 4 games: (HockeyEast + NCAA Tourney)
4-0-0 Record
115/123 Shots Saved
1.75 GAA
.934SV%
Playoff Fowler hits different. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/W8wlL1Cqms
– Nathan “Grav” (@NathanGraviteh) March 29, 2024
An efficiency rate of .934 and a goals-against average of 1.75 are stats that prove he’s dominant. Worst of all, he’s doing it against some very good NCAA teams.
Boston College is playing some very sloppy hockey. A turnover here almost gives Michigan Tech a 2-1 lead but #GoHabsGo prospect Jacob Fowler comes through with a big save. pic.twitter.com/lVyi4hDulY
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 29, 2024
Fowler will continue his elimination journey in the coming weeks. He probably hasn’t finished surprising us.
In gusto
– Kent Hughes hopes for a strong Senators end to the season.
The Senators’ hold on the Canadiens’ pick https://t.co/NXVs0sTNOQ
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 29, 2024
– A true Alouettes legend.
Luc Brodeur-Jourdain: giving back, one practice at a time https://t.co/pSNYM8qGbV
– Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) March 30, 2024
– Having Jarome Iginla’s son in Montreal would be interesting.
Tij Iginla, “quite a consolation prize” for the Canadiens: https://t.co/7HY6guwIHz
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 29, 2024