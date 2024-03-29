Jacob Fowler is unbeaten in his last 11 games

To say that Jacob Fowler is having a good season would be an understatement. The goalkeeper is having a season beyond expectations in many respects. His recent performances prove that he doesn’t let himself go at the end of the season.

The goalie selected in the third round of the 2023 draft by the Canadiens has gone undefeated in his last 11 games with Boston College in the NCAA.During that stretch, he allowed one goal or less in six games.

With teammates like Will Smith, Cutter Gauthier, Ryan Leonard and Gabriel Perreault, you’d think wins would be easy to come by. I’m not saying it doesn’t help, but don’t forget that Fowler is an important cog in this team.

Just look at his stats in Boston College’s last four games.

Jacob Fowler’s last 4 games: (HockeyEast + NCAA Tourney) 4-0-0 Record

115/123 Shots Saved

1.75 GAA

.934SV% Playoff Fowler hits different. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/W8wlL1Cqms – Nathan “Grav” (@NathanGraviteh) March 29, 2024

An efficiency rate of .934 and a goals-against average of 1.75 are stats that prove he’s dominant. Worst of all, he’s doing it against some very good NCAA teams.

Boston College is playing some very sloppy hockey. A turnover here almost gives Michigan Tech a 2-1 lead but #GoHabsGo prospect Jacob Fowler comes through with a big save. pic.twitter.com/lVyi4hDulY – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 29, 2024

A case in point is the Hockey-East final, which he won with a string of saves against the mighty Boston University side led by Lane Hutson and Macklin Celebrini.Fowler was recently nominated for the NCAA Goalie of the Year award . A well-deserved honor considering his statistics.His efficiency rate of .925 this season places him fifth in the American college championship in this regard. He is also the only first-year player in the top-10 in this category.His 29 wins this season are an NCAA record. His nearest competitor has two fewer wins.Fowler and his band just won their first playoff game en route to the Frozen Four against Michigan Tech by a score of 6 to 1. Fowler helped his team early in the game when the score was still close.

Fowler will continue his elimination journey in the coming weeks. He probably hasn’t finished surprising us.

In gusto

– Kent Hughes hopes for a strong Senators end to the season.

The Senators’ hold on the Canadiens’ pick https://t.co/NXVs0sTNOQ – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 29, 2024

– A true Alouettes legend.

Luc Brodeur-Jourdain: giving back, one practice at a time https://t.co/pSNYM8qGbV – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) March 30, 2024

– Having Jarome Iginla’s son in Montreal would be interesting.