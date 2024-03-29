Kaiden Guhle suspended for one match

Montreal’s Kaiden Guhle has been suspended for one game for slashing Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny. https://t.co/GQYelVtEo5 – NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 29, 2024

The verdict is in on the Kaiden Guhle case.The Canadiens defenseman received a one-game suspension for his gesture towards Flyers forward Travis Konecny.

During the game against the Flyers, Guhle swung a stick at Konecny’s body. The problem was, Guhle was sitting on the bench.

Here’s the sequence in question:

The NHL Security Department made the announcement early Friday evening.It had already been known since the start of the day that Guhle would have a meeting with the department in the afternoon , and verdicts from these meetings usually come down quickly.

Guhle will therefore have to sit out the Habs’ next game. Montreal will host the Hurricanes at the Bell Centre on Saturday night.

