Kaiden Guhle suspended for one match

Montreal’s Kaiden Guhle has been suspended for one game for slashing Philadelphia’s Travis Konecny. https://t.co/GQYelVtEo5
– NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) March 29, 2024
During the game against the Flyers, Guhle swung a stick at Konecny’s body. The problem was, Guhle was sitting on the bench.
Here’s the sequence in question:
Here’s the footage in question: https://t.co/VzY7GbaZQD pic.twitter.com/zV4cyQpTw2
– RDS (@RDSca) March 29, 2024
Guhle will therefore have to sit out the Habs’ next game. Montreal will host the Hurricanes at the Bell Centre on Saturday night.
More details to come…