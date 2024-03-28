Use of English in the QMJHL: government calls for inquiry

Last night, Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon took to Twitter to criticize two QMJHL-related photos he saw in his feed.

As you can see, the Parti Québécois leader showed a photo of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens with English signage and a recent photo of the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

In this photo, Max Talbot is seen among players wearing English-only jerseys to mark the arrival of the playoffs. PSPP criticized the fact that the province’s junior clubs are doing even worse than the Habs in displaying French.

Good evening Mr. St-Pierre-Plamondon. I’m the Director of Communications for the @LHJMQ. Thank you for reading this and enjoy the rest of your evening pic.twitter.com/64l6QjxW88 – Raphaël Doucet (@raphdoucet) March 27, 2024

As you can also see, Raphaël Doucet, the Q’s communications director, defended his league, saying that the aim is to prepare young players for higher circuits where English is the language of use.

He also added that the Voltigeurs had made a mistake that would not be repeated.

Inevitably, you’ll understand that a lot of comments came out of all this. Many people think the PQ leader is getting angry over nothing, while others think he’s right.

I was called more colonized last night than in my first 13,189 days of life. Vive X!!!

Know that the French fact has always been important to me and will remain so at @LHJMQ.

The same goes for my colleagues. Thank you. – Raphaël Doucet (@raphdoucet) March 28, 2024

This has led to many comments about Raph Doucet.

The Drummondville Voltigeurs have stated that they will be producing new clothing for the future. What’s more, the QMJHL also intends to have the league’s jerseys next year display the “CHL” logo instead of “CHL” on the uniforms.

Cecchini also arranged for the CHL logo, which appears in English (CHL) behind the QMJHL jerseys, to be translated. “Next year, it’s going to be CHL. It’s a recognition of the two founding languages that exist in this country. That’s the basis.” https://t.co/AFlVAejbTe – Raphaël Doucet (@raphdoucet) March 28, 2024

This was reported on X this morning.

It’s worth noting that the situation has caused such a stir that this morning, the file evolved. The government has been made aware of the situation, and the CAQ’s Minister of the French Language, Jean-François Roberge, has reacted.

According to Mikaël Lalancette and Olivier Bossé, he has called for an inquiry into the use of English in the QMJHL.

Quebec asks OQLF to investigate English in junior hockey https://t.co/BRG7orM2h1 – Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) March 28, 2024

For what it’s worth, I’m aware of the fact that things happen in English in the locker room. But I think the PQ leader has a good point, too, in lifting the language from the jerseys.

But aside from all that…

Why did the Voltigeurs make such a mistake? Don’t they know that French is the talk of Quebec and that every opportunity to bring up the language debate is a good one?

That’s what surprises me most about all this.

In brief

– It starts soon.

Everything’s in place for the start of the season. https://t.co/uEgbtjLM8o – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 28, 2024

– For NCAA fans.

The Boston College vs. Boston University rivalry could define this year’s NCAA men’s hockey tournament. My story from Boston on the BC vs. BU blood feud and the freshmen sensations – like Macklin Celebrini – that have reignited it. https://t.co/E2xQotzDut – Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) March 28, 2024

– He’s doing the right thing.

Matt Rempe Muay Thai training? Matt Rempe Muay Thai training! Latest on popular #NYR rookie, who’s likely a scratch tonight https://t.co/e2ShC6gYUj – Jim Cerny (@JimCerny) March 28, 2024

– Nice list.

What do you think of @KevinWeekes‘ Top 10 Goalies Right Now list? pic.twitter.com/vWGQN3IcNV – NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) March 28, 2024

– For soccer fans.