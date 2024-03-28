Skip to content
Use of English in the QMJHL: government calls for inquiry
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Last night, Parti Québécois leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon took to Twitter to criticize two QMJHL-related photos he saw in his feed.

As you can see, the Parti Québécois leader showed a photo of the Chicoutimi Saguenéens with English signage and a recent photo of the Drummondville Voltigeurs.

In this photo, Max Talbot is seen among players wearing English-only jerseys to mark the arrival of the playoffs. PSPP criticized the fact that the province’s junior clubs are doing even worse than the Habs in displaying French.

As you can also see, Raphaël Doucet, the Q’s communications director, defended his league, saying that the aim is to prepare young players for higher circuits where English is the language of use.

He also added that the Voltigeurs had made a mistake that would not be repeated.

Inevitably, you’ll understand that a lot of comments came out of all this. Many people think the PQ leader is getting angry over nothing, while others think he’s right.

This has led to many comments about Raph Doucet.

The Drummondville Voltigeurs have stated that they will be producing new clothing for the future. What’s more, the QMJHL also intends to have the league’s jerseys next year display the “CHL” logo instead of “CHL” on the uniforms.

This was reported on X this morning.

It’s worth noting that the situation has caused such a stir that this morning, the file evolved. The government has been made aware of the situation, and the CAQ’s Minister of the French Language, Jean-François Roberge, has reacted.

According to Mikaël Lalancette and Olivier Bossé, he has called for an inquiry into the use of English in the QMJHL.

For what it’s worth, I’m aware of the fact that things happen in English in the locker room. But I think the PQ leader has a good point, too, in lifting the language from the jerseys.

But aside from all that…

Why did the Voltigeurs make such a mistake? Don’t they know that French is the talk of Quebec and that every opportunity to bring up the language debate is a good one?

That’s what surprises me most about all this.

