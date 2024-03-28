Even Cole Hutson doesn’t expect to play with Lane next year

Everyone can’t wait to see Lane Hutson in Montreal.

That’s why many held their breath when they readone of our colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois’ recent texts, in which we read that Dany Dubé is afraid the defenseman won’t sign with the Habs.

Because, of course, this news would be hard to digest, given that the young man has been spoken of so highly for almost two years now, in Montreal and throughout the NHL…

But now, with the publication of a single tweet, Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) has calmed the storm.

In the tweet in question, Cloutier states that Cole Hutson doesn’t expect to play with his big brother Lane next year in Boston.

At least, that’s what Cole told him recently… And it’s a good clue as to what’s to come.

For those wondering if Lane Hutson could play one more season in the NCAA, Cole Hutson had no hopes of playing with his brother at BU next year when I spoke to him. For what it’s worth, here goes… – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) March 28, 2024

It’s worth noting that Cole Hutson is one of the top prospects for the upcoming NHL draft, but he’s committed to playing at BU for the next few years.

He’s basically following in his big brother’s footsteps.

That said, his take on things gives good clues because Cole is Lane’s brother and because he must be somewhat aware of what’s going on in the habs prospect’s life.

Lane has surely shared his intentions with his family and the idea of playing with Cole next year must be appealing, because he says he’s ready to return to the NCAA next year…

But he has to make a decision that’s going to benefit him at the end of the day, and it’s a little hard to believe that Lane still has a lot to learn in the NCAA because he’s been dominating the college circuit for the past two years.

There’s nothing official yet, because Lane Hutson hasn’t finished his season in Boston anyway. That said, Nicolas Cloutier’s tweet gives all fans something to look forward to.

