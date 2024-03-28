Controversial goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov on his way to Philadelphia

CSKA’s starting goalie for tonight’s game – Ivan Fedotov. pic.twitter.com/XKV51jlsw7
The Russian goalie, who belongs to the Flyers, wanted to avoid military service in Russia. He was held against his will when he was caught and didn’t play hockey for a while.
Because the goaltender had signed a one-year NHL contract before his “break” year (22-23), he thought he was free as a bird. He therefore opted to sign in the KHL for two years, from 2023 to 2025.
So, there’s a sequel to all that. According to reports, CSKA have terminated his contract, which was valid (is valid the right word for an illegal contract in the first place?) for one more season.
Everyone’s being very careful here for obvious reasons, but it is believed Fedotov is en route to beginning his NHL career for the Flyers. Wasn’t aware until news broke this morning, but all sides have worked on a solution for the last few weeks. https://t.co/Xb9ermvzjq
According to Kevin Weekes, the NHL will have to lift the player’s suspension to make him eligible, but it could happen.
For Fedotov to play for the @NHLFlyers, the @NHL will have to lift his suspension on his 1 Yr ELC Contract . Likely all will be addressed publicly very soon. The dynamic of the Flyers’ is changing…#HockeyX #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/WIqQl22sDV
Let’s not forget that Fedotov isn’t the Flyers’ best prospect in Russia: Matvei Michkov is.
According to Flyers GM Daniel Brière, coach John Tortorella is an exceptional person.https://t.co/VgOtstJ7KG
Sergei Fedorov no longer has a job in the KHL: could he return to North America?https://t.co/M3SjTRruoG
Wishing happy birthday to our captain
Wishing happy birthday to our captain pic.twitter.com/kSBYHJfxkV
Asked delicately about Sean Couturier, about how he liked his response since returning to the lineup, John Tortorella curtly replied:
“I’m not going to talk to you about it. I haven’t talked to the local media about it, I won’t talk to you about it either.”
Since it’s non-disciplinary, he’ll be able to collect the $2 million in his contract. https://t. co/zybBaqOzLR
