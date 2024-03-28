Controversial goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov on his way to Philadelphia

Do you remember the Ivan Fedotov saga? Not completely? I got you.

The Russian goalie, who belongs to the Flyers, wanted to avoid military service in Russia. He was held against his will when he was caught and didn’t play hockey for a while.

Because the goaltender had signed a one-year NHL contract before his “break” year (22-23), he thought he was free as a bird. He therefore opted to sign in the KHL for two years, from 2023 to 2025.

CSKA’s starting goalie for tonight’s game – Ivan Fedotov. pic.twitter.com/XKV51jlsw7 – KHL (@khl_eng) September 1, 2023

The Flyers, on the other hand, said that his entry-level contract was deferred and therefore valid for the 2023-2024 season.The IIHF was forced to look into the matter and ruled that the man who wanted to play in the KHL did indeed have an NHL contract. His contract in Philly was therefore valid.This put the KHL on notice, and even though Fedotov had been suspended for the start of the KHL season (because yes, he did play in Russia), they decided to ignore it.You can follow the saga here , if you like.

So, there’s a sequel to all that. According to reports, CSKA have terminated his contract, which was valid (is valid the right word for an illegal contract in the first place?) for one more season.

Everyone’s being very careful here for obvious reasons, but it is believed Fedotov is en route to beginning his NHL career for the Flyers. Wasn’t aware until news broke this morning, but all sides have worked on a solution for the last few weeks. https://t.co/Xb9ermvzjq – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 28, 2024

And according to Elliotte Friedman, the player is potentially on his way to Philly.According to the source, the deal has been in the works for a few weeks. There are talks that the goalkeeper could land in North America very soon.

According to Kevin Weekes, the NHL will have to lift the player’s suspension to make him eligible, but it could happen.

**Breaking News**

For Fedotov to play for the @NHLFlyers, the @NHL will have to lift his suspension on his 1 Yr ELC Contract . Likely all will be addressed publicly very soon. The dynamic of the Flyers’ is changing…#HockeyX #HockeyTwitter pic.twitter.com/WIqQl22sDV – Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) March 28, 2024

Recall that the Flyers lost Carter Hart, who is associated with the Team Canada scandal and has been linked to the KHL. Obviously, the plan is to replace him with another goalie who could be considered controversial.

Let’s not forget that Fedotov isn’t the Flyers’ best prospect in Russia: Matvei Michkov is.

In gusto

– Speaking of the Flyers.

According to Flyers GM Daniel Brière, coach John Tortorella is an exceptional person. https://t.co/VgOtstJ7KG – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 28, 2024

– Speaking of Russia.

Sergei Fedorov no longer has a job in the KHL: could he return to North America? https://t.co/M3SjTRruoG – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 28, 2024

– The Montreal club captain celebrates her birthday.

Wishing happy birthday to our captain Wishing happy birthday to our captain pic.twitter.com/kSBYHJfxkV – LPHF Montréal (@PWHL_Montreal) March 28, 2024

– Obviously.

Asked delicately about Sean Couturier, about how he liked his response since returning to the lineup, John Tortorella curtly replied: “I’m not going to talk to you about it. I haven’t talked to the local media about it, I won’t talk to you about it either.” – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) March 28, 2024

– We won’t be seeing him again.