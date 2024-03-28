Skip to content
News

Controversial goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov on his way to Philadelphia
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Controversial goalkeeper Ivan Fedotov on his way to Philadelphia
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Do you remember the Ivan Fedotov saga? Not completely? I got you.

The Russian goalie, who belongs to the Flyers, wanted to avoid military service in Russia. He was held against his will when he was caught and didn’t play hockey for a while.

Because the goaltender had signed a one-year NHL contract before his “break” year (22-23), he thought he was free as a bird. He therefore opted to sign in the KHL for two years, from 2023 to 2025.

The Flyers, on the other hand, said that his entry-level contract was deferred and therefore valid for the 2023-2024 season.

The IIHF was forced to look into the matter and ruled that the man who wanted to play in the KHL did indeed have an NHL contract. His contract in Philly was therefore valid.

This put the KHL on notice, and even though Fedotov had been suspended for the start of the KHL season (because yes, he did play in Russia), they decided to ignore it.

You can follow the saga here, if you like.

So, there’s a sequel to all that. According to reports, CSKA have terminated his contract, which was valid (is valid the right word for an illegal contract in the first place?) for one more season.

And according to Elliotte Friedman, the player is potentially on his way to Philly.

According to the source, the deal has been in the works for a few weeks. There are talks that the goalkeeper could land in North America very soon.

According to Kevin Weekes, the NHL will have to lift the player’s suspension to make him eligible, but it could happen.

Recall that the Flyers lost Carter Hart, who is associated with the Team Canada scandal and has been linked to the KHL. Obviously, the plan is to replace him with another goalie who could be considered controversial.

Let’s not forget that Fedotov isn’t the Flyers’ best prospect in Russia: Matvei Michkov is.

In gusto

– Speaking of the Flyers.

– Speaking of Russia.

– The Montreal club captain celebrates her birthday.

– Obviously.

– We won’t be seeing him again.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content