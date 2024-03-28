Training: Christian Dvorak wears a regular jersey

Dvorak in a REGULAR jersey. pic.twitter.com/vNl2SpqsCW
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 28, 2024
The first thing we noticed was that Christian Dvorak was present. It’s worth mentioning that the centerfielder was wearing a regular jersey authorizing him to receive contact.
We know the forward wants to return to action this season. The Habs have announced that the American will miss the rest of the campaign, but obviously there’s a good chance he’ll be back.
If he does come back, it won’t be to the delight of colleague Maxime Truman.
We’ll see if he returns in the coming weeks.
Details to follow…