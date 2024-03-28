Training: Christian Dvorak wears a regular jersey

The Montreal Canadiens are back in town. The next games will take place at the Bell Centre, starting tonight when the Philadelphia Flyers come to town.Getting ready? A 10:30 a.m. workout was on the menu.

The first thing we noticed was that Christian Dvorak was present. It’s worth mentioning that the centerfielder was wearing a regular jersey authorizing him to receive contact.

Dvorak in a REGULAR jersey. pic.twitter.com/vNl2SpqsCW – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 28, 2024

We know the forward wants to return to action this season. The Habs have announced that the American will miss the rest of the campaign, but obviously there’s a good chance he’ll be back.

If he does come back, it won’t be to the delight of colleague Maxime Truman.

Note that this is not the first time the center has trained . That said, in the past, we used to see Dvorak wearing a jersey forbidding him to receive contact.

We’ll see if he returns in the coming weeks.

Details to follow…