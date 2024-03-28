David Reinbacher: “We won’t see him for long with the Rocket”.

Last night, the Rocket were in action in Utica. Like all their games between now and the end of the season, we’re talking about a duel that’s important for what happens next: the playoff race.

David Reinbacher was in uniform. He was playing his fourth game in Laval.

What’s interesting is that he’s not intimidated by the workload. He arrives on a small ice in a playoff race… but despite everything, he manages to pull his weight.

A scoreless period in Utica between the Rocket and Comets with the score tied 0-0. Both teams were unable to score on the power play. David Reinbacher continues to impress me and was probably his team’s best back in the first 20 minutes. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 27, 2024

Not exactly a good night for the Rocket in the standings. Results tonight: Victories for Utica, Rochester and Toronto. Losses for Cleveland and Laval. The Rocket remains 5th with a two-point lead over Belleville, which has two games in hand. Utica… – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 28, 2024

Unfortunately for the Rocket, they were unable to come away with the win.Worse still? Some division rivals took advantage of the evening to win games. Cleveland may have lost, but Utica, Rochester and Toronto all won their games of the evening.

The Rocket still has a chance of making the playoffs (fifth place in this division puts them in the playoff picture), but it won’t be easy.

And more and more, we’re realizing that no, the Rocket isn’t necessarily going to be careful with Reinbacher, who’s capable of taking some and is proving that he’s the best defenseman of his age.

Yes, he’s been impressive since his arrival in Quebec.

Tobie Paquette-Bisson, an important veteran in Laval who plays with Reinbacher, believes that the Austrian won’t be in Laval for long, and that he’ll soon be making the jump to the Montreal Canadiens.

It’s important to remember that Kent Hughes has closed the door on a recall to Montreal this year for Reinbacher, who is clearly in Laval to stay until the end of the season.

But comments like these are interesting to hear from a guy who sees Reinbacher every day.

After 11 years in Switzerland, defenseman Maxim Noreau is retiring and coming back to Qc to help local field hockey players. We chatted about his career, his future and a certain David Reinbacher he's seen evolve.

