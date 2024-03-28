Top-2: Senators score five goals in first period

The @TBLightning earned a crucial win in the Atlantic Division and moved within two points of the idle Maple Leafs for third.#NHLStats: https://t.co/fEdz2jDgnq pic.twitter.com/YlMVuz4VEg – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 28, 2024

1. Five Sens goals in the first period

Last night, there were only two games in the NHL.The Senators played the Sabres and Boston visited Tampa Bay.Here are the results and highlights:

The Senators may no longer be fighting for the playoffs, but that doesn’t stop them from having good games here and there.

2. One point in eight consecutive games for the Lightning

Yesterday, they made short work of the Sabres, 6-2.Ottawa scored five of their six goals in the first period. Drake Batherson tripled the lead with this beautiful goal:Then, at the very end of the period, the team took a five-goal lead.A match to forget in Buffalo.Bowen Byram even took out his frustration on an opposing player.With this victory, Ottawa once again overtook Montreal in the overall standings.In the other game involving two Atlantic teams, the Bruins faced the Lightning in Tampa Bay.In the end, it was the home side who came out on top, 3-1.

Tampa may not have the Preds’ streak, but the club still has a point in eight consecutive games.

Tough game for the Bruins, who were dominated in every aspect.Even toughness.

It also doesn’t help when Charlie Coyle has an empty net and decides to pass the puck.

What a blunder!

– A 43rd for Danton Heinen.

– Strong game for Senators players.

– Big night of hockey tonight.