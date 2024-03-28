Skip to content
Nick Suzuki reached the 30-goal plateau this season
Credit: Getty Images
Nick Suzuki finally did it. He reached the 30-goal plateau in a season when he scored against the Flyers in the first period on Thursday night.

Here’s the goal he scored:

On the sequence, you can see that Juraj Slafkovsky picks up the puck and hands it to the staff on the bench. A good move, considering he picked up a point in his ninth straight game on the sequence thanks to his assist.

Suzuki became the first Habs player to reach the 30-goal plateau since Brendan Gallagher in 2018-19. Gallagher finished the season with 33 goals.

The next plateau for Suzuki to reach is 40 goals in a season, something he hasn’t done since Vincent Damphousse in 1993-94.

He is also attempting to reach the point-per-game plateau this season. After 71 games and one period, he has 69 points.

More details to come.

