Nick Suzuki reached the 30-goal plateau this season

Nick Suzuki finally did it. He reached the 30-goal plateau in a season when he scored against the Flyers in the first period on Thursday night.

Here’s the goal he scored:

30th goal of the season for Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky makes sure to pick up the puck! pic.twitter.com/8V5v2xbj2b – RDS (@RDSca) March 28, 2024

On the sequence, you can see that Juraj Slafkovsky picks up the puck and hands it to the staff on the bench. A good move, considering he picked up a point in his ninth straight game on the sequence thanks to his assist.Suzuki became the first Habs player to reach the 30-goal plateau since Brendan Gallagher in 2018-19. Gallagher finished the season with 33 goals.

The next plateau for Suzuki to reach is 40 goals in a season, something he hasn’t done since Vincent Damphousse in 1993-94.

In bursts

He is also attempting to reach the point-per-game plateau this season. After 71 games and one period, he has 69 points.

