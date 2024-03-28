Skip to content
Lane Hutson scores sensational goal in regional semi-final
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The wait to see Lane Hutson join the Canadiens’ organization will lengthen for at least one more game. Boston University and the offensive defenseman won their regional semi-final match on their way to the Frozen Four.

Hutson and his team beat Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) 6-3.

The Tricolore hopeful left his mark in grand style in this match with a goal and an assist.

But the most interesting thing about this game was Hutson’s goal. His feint was so good that he not only took the goalie’s pants off, but two players in the process.

Here’s the sequence in question:

The feint is impressive, but we mustn’t forget Hutson’s superb patience in front of the opposing net. Further proof that his development is going well.

RDS even took the time to take two screenshots of the sequence with a one-second delay, and it’s simply magical to watch.

In other news, Macklin Celebrini also finished the game with a goal and an assist.

The Boston University Terriers will be back in action for the regional final against Minnesota or Nebraska Omaha. The final game will take place on Saturday evening.

Should the Terriers lose on Saturday, Lane Hutson’s season will be over and he will be eligible to sign a contract with the Canadiens. However, the Terriers are favourites to win this match, regardless of their opponent.

