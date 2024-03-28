Lane Hutson scores sensational goal in regional semi-final

The wait to see Lane Hutson join the Canadiens’ organization will lengthen for at least one more game. Boston University and the offensive defenseman won their regional semi-final match on their way to the Frozen Four.
1g-1a for Lane Hutson(#GoHabsGo).
– NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 28, 2024
But the most interesting thing about this game was Hutson’s goal. His feint was so good that he not only took the goalie’s pants off, but two players in the process.
Here’s the sequence in question:
Lane Hutson bites the dust off three opponents with a single feint to give BU the lead! pic.twitter.com/vz27tvTKq8
– RDS (@RDSca) March 28, 2024
The feint is impressive, but we mustn’t forget Hutson’s superb patience in front of the opposing net. Further proof that his development is going well.
RDS even took the time to take two screenshots of the sequence with a one-second delay, and it’s simply magical to watch.
1 second between these two images! pic.twitter.com/GGWDcwv6eL
– RDS (@RDSca) March 28, 2024
Should the Terriers lose on Saturday, Lane Hutson’s season will be over and he will be eligible to sign a contract with the Canadiens. However, the Terriers are favourites to win this match, regardless of their opponent.
