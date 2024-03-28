Kings in Quebec City: “We’re not going anywhere for free,” says Luc Robitaille

Auston Matthews needs 1 goal to become the 9th player in #NHL history with multiple 60-goal seasons.
He would join Gretzky (5), Bossy (5), Lemieux (4), Esposito (4), Hull (3), Bure (2), Yzerman (2) & Kurri (2).
– Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 28, 2024
The Legault government announced a subsidy of $5 to $7 million (public money) for the Kings to play exhibition games in Quebec City. However, the same cannot be said for the Kings’ visit to Salt Lake City…
The Kings’ president explained that they’re going to get paid in Salt Lake City (just like in Quebec City), but that the money simply doesn’t come from public funds:
First of all, we’re not going anywhere for free. We went to Australia, and that wasn’t free. We’ve been going to Salt Lake City for several years now, and every year we get paid.
It’s the same every time we play… – Luc Robitaille
That said… Why is the Legault government paying for the Kings to come and play in the province?
Why isn’t it a private company, like Salt Lake City?
“We’re not going anywhere for free” -Luc Robitaille
With @LangloisMario, the president of the @LAKings explains that it’s not only in Quebec City that his team comes to play games.
He compares the Kings coming to Quebec City to other cities https://t.co/nVv9Hjn9f8
LA Kings pic.twitter.com/DzD47W5i47
– 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) March 28, 2024
During his segment, the Kings president states that there were several options on the table… But that the organization still decided to play in Quebec City.
Robitaille maintains that, as a Quebecker, you have to help Quebec “when you get the chance”.
Luc Robitaille maintains that the Kings won’t be coming just to play. The goal is to give back to the community, because the fans in Quebec City are passionate…
But when all is said and done, it’s the same question that’s always going to come up when we talk about this issue.
Why is there a subsidy when the Kings come to Quebec City, but it’s different when they play elsewhere?
In short
– You have to do it, anyway.
– Love the celebration.
Boston Buckberger’s 1st NCAA tally is today’s @safeway goal of the game. #GoPios pic.twitter.com/tmhCWT9jbO
– Denver Hockey (@DU_Hockey) March 28, 2024
– Speaking of the Kings.
Doughty: ‘Pretty absurd’ to call Kings’ 1-3-1 bad for hockey https://t.co/S5xEJYEfnZ
– theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) March 28, 2024
– We’re off!
Welcome back, @BlueJays
Watch #OpeningDay live from the Trop on Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/0c0OaBEfk9
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 28, 2024