Primeau will be in net against Philadelphia. No other changes are expected to be made to the lineup.
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 28, 2024
Cayden Primeau to face Flyers
When Martin St-Louis was asked about the identity of his starting goaltender, he announced that young Cayden Primeau will be in net for tonight’s game.
Primeau is entitled to home games and no longer has to wait weeks to play. He’s really benefited from the end of the threesome and the Jake Allen deal.
Now it’s up to him to come out strong.
