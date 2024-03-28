Cayden Primeau to face Flyers

As you know, the Habs will face the Flyers tonight at the Bell Centre.

When Martin St-Louis was asked about the identity of his starting goaltender, he announced that young Cayden Primeau will be in net for tonight’s game.

Primeau will be in net against Philadelphia. No other changes are expected to be made to the lineup. Cayden’s cage against Philadelphia. No other lineup changes are expected#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/WICkVSC9Rr – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 28, 2024

This is the only change for the game.As I mentioned this morning, both goalies are on fire this week . There may have been no bad choice for Martin St-Louis, and Primeau will face his childhood club.This obviously means that Samuel Montembeault, who played the last game in Denver, will face the Hurricanes on Saturday night.

Primeau is entitled to home games and no longer has to wait weeks to play. He’s really benefited from the end of the threesome and the Jake Allen deal.

Now it’s up to him to come out strong.

Details to follow…