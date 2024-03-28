Skip to content
News

Canadiens beat Flyers for third straight win
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Canadiens beat Flyers for third straight win
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Canadiens had just returned from a long trip out west with a two-game winning streak. They faced the Flyers, who were still in the playoff hunt.

Here’s the line-up for both teams:

The first period saw some excellent defensive play. Both teams had few shots on goal. The Flyers had just five shots, while the Canadiens had six after the first twenty minutes.

Even though Montreal only fired six shots on net, they still managed to score two goals. It started with a goal from Nick Suzuki, who in the process reached the 30-goal plateau for the season.

Thiswas a first since the 2018-19 season. Juraj Slafkovsky also picked up a point in his ninth straight game.

Suzuki didn’t stop there. Jesse Ylonen scored for the first time in 43 games to double his team’s lead. The captain collected his 69th point of the season on the sequence.

The Canadiens led 2-0 after 20 minutes of play.

The good news was that the second period brought more shots for the Flyers and just as many for the Canadiens. The bad news was that the goalies remained solid in front of their net.

No goals were scored during this period.

Cayden Primeau was once again solid in net, preventing an opposing team from scoring at the Bell Centre for an eighth consecutive period.

After two periods, the Habs were still ahead 2-0.

The Flyers thought they had scored early in the period, but the referees ruled that their goal had been scored with a deliberate skate. The goal was disallowed.

What’s even funnier is that the Flyers were denied another goal! This time due to an offside situation. Let’s just say John Tortorella wasn’t too happy.

The Canadiens were not spared this wave of disallowed goals. Nick Suzuki saw his goal disallowed because he hit the puck in the air above the legal limit.

Joel Armia then scored into an empty net to give the Habs a three-goal lead.

Except the Flyers shattered Cayden Primeau’s dreams of a third straight shutout at the Bell Centre by scoring with 1:01 to go in the game.

And if that wasn’t enough, Jake Evans completed the scoring with another goal in an empty net. Victory for the Canadiens, 4-1.

The Canadiens are back in action on Saturday, when they welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to the Bell Centre.

Prolongation

– A beautiful moment for this young man.

– Some beautiful sets.

– We love to hear this.

– A great night from Newhook.

– Jayden Struble wants to make his mark.

– The Habs’ defense is doing well.

– A fine set for the Quebecer.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content