Canadiens beat Flyers for third straight win

The Canadiens had just returned from a long trip out west with a two-game winning streak. They faced the Flyers, who were still in the playoff hunt.

Here’s the line-up for both teams:

HIS 30th OF THE SEASON! GOAL NO. 3⃣0⃣ OF THE SEASON FOR NICK! #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/AbFzdiar83 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 28, 2024

The first period saw some excellent defensive play. Both teams had few shots on goal. The Flyers had just five shots, while the Canadiens had six after the first twenty minutes.Even though Montreal only fired six shots on net, they still managed to score two goals. It started with a goal from Nick Suzuki, who in the process reached the 30-goal plateau for the season.This was a first since the 2018-19 season . Juraj Slafkovsky also picked up a point in his ninth straight game.

Suzuki didn’t stop there. Jesse Ylonen scored for the first time in 43 games to double his team’s lead. The captain collected his 69th point of the season on the sequence.

Cayden Primeau has not allowed a goal in his last eight periods at the Bell Centre. We’re talking 68 shots. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 29, 2024

The Canadiens led 2-0 after 20 minutes of play.The good news was that the second period brought more shots for the Flyers and just as many for the Canadiens. The bad news was that the goalies remained solid in front of their net.No goals were scored during this period.Cayden Primeau was once again solid in net, preventing an opposing team from scoring at the Bell Centre for an eighth consecutive period.After two periods, the Habs were still ahead 2-0.The Flyers thought they had scored early in the period, but the referees ruled that their goal had been scored with a deliberate skate. The goal was disallowed.

What’s even funnier is that the Flyers were denied another goal! This time due to an offside situation. Let’s just say John Tortorella wasn’t too happy.

After a challenge by the coach, it was determined that there had been offside on the sequence. Goal disallowed! A video review (coach’s challenge) determined the play was offside. No goal! PHI 0, MTL 2#GoHabsGo https://t.co/UklREX0jQO – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 29, 2024

Big #TOTHECORE fan #Habs Nick Suzuki was doing his best baseball impression in honor of MLB #OpeningDay on his disallowed goal – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 29, 2024

The Canadiens were not spared this wave of disallowed goals. Nick Suzuki saw his goal disallowed because he hit the puck in the air above the legal limit.Joel Armia then scored into an empty net to give the Habs a three-goal lead.

Except the Flyers shattered Cayden Primeau’s dreams of a third straight shutout at the Bell Centre by scoring with 1:01 to go in the game.

And if that wasn’t enough, Jake Evans completed the scoring with another goal in an empty net. Victory for the Canadiens, 4-1.

Prolongation

The Canadiens are back in action on Saturday, when they welcome the Carolina Hurricanes to the Bell Centre.

– A beautiful moment for this young man.

Hockey is for moments like this! Thanks to Daphnée Rodrigue for the video pic.twitter.com/llkRiqoRQn – RDS (@RDSca) March 29, 2024

– Some beautiful sets.

30th goal of the season for Nick Suzuki. He reaches this plateau for the 1st time in his career. Nice power play exchange from Matheson to Slakovsky to Suzuki. “Slaf” gets point in 9th straight game@RDSca – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) March 28, 2024

– We love to hear this.

#Habs Arber Xhekaj has been playing some really solid, confident and physical hockey since being paired with David Savard. #HabsIO – Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 28, 2024

– A great night from Newhook.

Newhook has another good night on faceoffs with a 60% efficiency rate after 2 periods.

Something amazing is happening with him: in his first 30 games this season, his MEJ efficiency was only 38.7%. In his last 14, Newhook has exploded to 57.3%! – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) March 29, 2024

– Jayden Struble wants to make his mark.

Very few scoring chances for either side in the first two periods. But Jayden Struble has had three so far.

He’s fired 6 shots on net, a high for the Habs…two on target. Shots on goal 14-12 PHI@RDSca – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) March 29, 2024

– The Habs’ defense is doing well.

Jordan Harris and Jayden Struble are having a very interesting game together. There’s a bit of everything on this pair, but mostly mobility and a lot of puck movement. Both young men had their moments, both offensively and defensively. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 29, 2024

– A fine set for the Quebecer.