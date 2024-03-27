Zach Hyman’s 50 goals are the talk of the town

That said, this sequence, that of Hyman’s 50th goal, was captured as the lead actor wore a microphone for this grand premiere evening. This scenario shows just how energizing team sports can be, and how friendships can be forged.
We had Mr. 50 mic’d up last night & it’s the best thing you’ll watch all day 🥹 pic.twitter.com/cR7hjC30Q7
— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) March 25, 2024
How Hyman is loved by his teammates! This player (and man) is highly respected on and off the ice, and it’s all confirmed in a one-minute, 28-second video.
Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid couldn’t keep their hands off him, and were particularly proud of the plateau reached by a rugged forward who is able to score goals thanks to his positioning around the net.
Yes, McDavid is a catalyst, but Hyman has great qualities and we mustn’t overlook this facet.