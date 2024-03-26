Skip to content
The Canadiens give Martin St-Louis a win on his return
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

For those of you who don’t like staying up late, you’ll agree with me: at last, the trip out west is coming to an end.

Montreal ended a five-game road trip in cities with a time difference of several hours, tonight in Colorado.

Here’s Martin St-Louis’ returning line-up:

Alex Newhook was back at the Ball Arena.He was honored at the first commercial break.

And here’s the lineup for the locals :

In view of this duel, we had to keep an eye on Nathan MacKinnon.

But why? Because he was looking for a point in his 35th consecutive home game. It took 43 seconds to accomplish this feat.

Exactly nine seconds later, however, the Habs’ captain struck back.

He foiled Justus Annunen on the first shot he faced.

Suzuki broke his personal record for points in a season with his 67th of the year. Juraj Slafkovsky reached the 40-point plateau with a point in his eighth consecutive game.

He is the first player under the age of 20 to achieve such a feat in the organization’s history.

Towards the end of the period, Joel Armia did some fine individual work to give his team the lead.

The Finn has been playing some inspired hockey in recent days.

Neither team found the back of the net after that goal.

Late in the game, the Habs were awarded a four-minute power play, but were unable to score an insurance goal.

Final score: 2-1 Habs, who give their coach a win.

Colorado thus suffered its first home defeat since February 24.

Montreal’s next game at the Bell Centre is Thursday against the Flyers.

Extensions

– No doubt about it.

– A real center.

– He had nothing but good things to say about the Montreal core.

– More fear than harm.

– Big game for him.

