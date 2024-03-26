The Canadiens give Martin St-Louis a win on his return

For those of you who don’t like staying up late, you’ll agree with me: at last, the trip out west is coming to an end.

Montreal ended a five-game road trip in cities with a time difference of several hours, tonight in Colorado.

Here’s Martin St-Louis’ returning line-up:

And here’s the lineup for the locals :

Tonight’s Avs lines:

Drouin – MacKinnon – Rantanen

Lehkonen – Mittelstadt – Nichushkin

Wood – Colton – Parise

Duhaime – Trenin – Cogliano Toews – Makar

Girard – Manson

Johnson – Walker Annunen – Ryan Boulding (@rboulding) March 27, 2024

The Avalanche score quickly. Good work by Drouin to keep the play alive in the Habs’ end. 1-0. pic.twitter.com/kPZtGuB4FJ – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 27, 2024

In view of this duel, we had to keep an eye on Nathan MacKinnon.But why? Because he was looking for a point in his 35th consecutive home game. It took 43 seconds to accomplish this feat.

Exactly nine seconds later, however, the Habs’ captain struck back.

#GoHabsGo captain Nick Suzuki responds a few seconds later with his 29th goal of the year. Tie game! pic.twitter.com/QLYpFfPeWg – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 27, 2024

He foiled Justus Annunen on the first shot he faced.Suzuki broke his personal record for points in a season with his 67th of the year. Juraj Slafkovsky reached the 40-point plateau with a point in his eighth consecutive game

He is the first player under the age of 20 to achieve such a feat in the organization’s history.

Joel Armia takes advantage of a loose puck to give the #GoHabsGo a 2-1 lead. Good individual effort. pic.twitter.com/FdtQMOfdvv – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 27, 2024

Towards the end of the period, Joel Armia did some fine individual work to give his team the lead.The Finn has been playing some inspired hockey in recent days.Neither team found the back of the net after that goal.Late in the game, the Habs were awarded a four-minute power play, but were unable to score an insurance goal.Final score: 2-1 Habs, who give their coach a win.Colorado thus suffered its first home defeat since February 24.

Montreal’s next game at the Bell Centre is Thursday against the Flyers.

Extensions

– No doubt about it.

Avs broadcast just said they think Nick could be a 90 point player – Brendan (we’re cursed) (@slafcocksky) March 27, 2024

– A real center.

Cole Caufield also just won a faceoff clean against Nate MacKinnon lol https://t.co/GbK3jq195x – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 27, 2024

– He had nothing but good things to say about the Montreal core.

Listen to what Button is saying there about the culture. It’s everything right now. It’s better than it has been in ages. Thank the gentlemen at the top like Hughes/Gorton/MSL. – Brian Wilde (@BWildeMTL) March 27, 2024

– More fear than harm.

#Habs Jayden Struble blocked a shot with his hand on his last shift; he remains on the bench shaking off the pain. – Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 27, 2024

– Big game for him.