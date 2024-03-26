The Canadiens give Martin St-Louis a win on his return

Tonight’s Avs lines:
Drouin – MacKinnon – Rantanen
Lehkonen – Mittelstadt – Nichushkin
Wood – Colton – Parise
Duhaime – Trenin – Cogliano
Toews – Makar
Girard – Manson
Johnson – Walker
Annunen
– Ryan Boulding (@rboulding) March 27, 2024
For those of you who don’t like staying up late, you’ll agree with me: at last, the trip out west is coming to an end.
Here’s Martin St-Louis’ returning line-up:
Tonight’s lineup
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/XuDNn2o1uy
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 27, 2024
And here’s the lineup for the locals :
The Avalanche score quickly. Good work by Drouin to keep the play alive in the Habs’ end.
1-0. pic.twitter.com/kPZtGuB4FJ
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 27, 2024
Exactly nine seconds later, however, the Habs’ captain struck back.
#GoHabsGo captain Nick Suzuki responds a few seconds later with his 29th goal of the year. Tie game! pic.twitter.com/QLYpFfPeWg
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 27, 2024
He is the first player under the age of 20 to achieve such a feat in the organization’s history.
Joel Armia takes advantage of a loose puck to give the #GoHabsGo a 2-1 lead.
Good individual effort. pic.twitter.com/FdtQMOfdvv
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 27, 2024
Yup, that’s a double-minor penalty all right. #Gallagher pic.twitter.com/8OkXYEarJ5
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 27, 2024
Montreal’s next game at the Bell Centre is Thursday against the Flyers.
Extensions
– No doubt about it.
Avs broadcast just said they think Nick could be a 90 point player
– Brendan (we’re cursed) (@slafcocksky) March 27, 2024
– A real center.
Cole Caufield also just won a faceoff clean against Nate MacKinnon lol https://t.co/GbK3jq195x
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 27, 2024
– He had nothing but good things to say about the Montreal core.
Listen to what Button is saying there about the culture. It’s everything right now. It’s better than it has been in ages. Thank the gentlemen at the top like Hughes/Gorton/MSL.
– Brian Wilde (@BWildeMTL) March 27, 2024
– More fear than harm.
#Habs Jayden Struble blocked a shot with his hand on his last shift; he remains on the bench shaking off the pain.
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 27, 2024
– Big game for him.
Army having himself a night! #Habs Joel Armia has 6 of Montreal’s 21 shots-on-goal thus far in the game.
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 27, 2024