Top-5: Rangers first to qualify for the playoffs

The night finished with the first of 16 spots in the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs being taken and two more 100-point players being added to the mix.#NHLStats: https://t.co/SDdRUM7jUI pic.twitter.com/ekWBbdieUL – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 27, 2024

1. Rangers first to qualify for the playoffs

Last night, 24 teams were in action in the NHL.Some good duels were on display.Here are the results and highlights:The Rangers played a very important game against the Flyers last night.At stake: first place in the league and, above all, qualification for the playoffs.

New York came out hot, but won in overtime thanks to Adam Fox’s goal.

ADAM FOX WITH THE OT WINNER! pic.twitter.com/kycF9rHnbH – Rangers Videos (@SNYRangers) March 27, 2024

2. David Pastrnak and Artemi Panarin reach the 100-point plateau

100 points for Pasta pic.twitter.com/jTr4HrAdGS – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 27, 2024

The team thus became the first to qualify for the spring tournament.They have as many points as the Vancouver Canucks, but they can still be overtaken by the ninth-ranked team in the West.After Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid, yesterday it was the turn of David Pastrnak and Artemi Panarin to reach the prestigious 100-point plateau.First, Pasta foiled Sergei Bobrovksy with a beautiful feint at the mouth of the net.This is the second consecutive season that the Czech has reached 100 points.As for Panarin, he fed teammate Mika Zibanejad on the power play.

3. A summit duel that didn’t disappoint

NOW MARCHAND AND MIKKOLA DROP THE GLOVES pic.twitter.com/sjKFMCWLem – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 27, 2024

Another interesting duel to keep an eye on: Bruins versus Panthers. A meeting between the two best teams in the Atlantic, ultimately won by Boston.Final score: 4-3.The match was not short of emotion. Matthew Tkachuk was roughed up from the start.Then, Brad Marchand (5-foot-9) threw down the gloves against Niko Mikkola (6-foot-5).A violent fight!

But that’s not all.

As this sequence showed, the two teams don’t like each other at all. Let’s hope to see them in the playoffs against each other.

Clearly still some animosity between the Bruins and Panthers pic.twitter.com/wEMhmUyxKA – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 27, 2024

In the Panthers’ loss, Sam Reinhart continued his excellent season.

A 51st goal for Sam Reinhart! Watch the rest of this game on @TVASports! #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/GakJr21U5a – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 27, 2024

4. Preds come back from two three-goal deficits

He scored his 51st goal of the season.The team of the hour in the NHL is undoubtedly the Nashville Predators.

Prior to last night’s game, they were on a 15-0-2 run. However, that unbeaten streak in regulation time seemed to be in its final moments.

Predators came back from 3-0 and 4-1 down. Now 16-0-2 in last 18. https://t.co/k6W9paL8Vi – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 27, 2024

The Golden Knights came out like a lion. They had two three-goal leads, but still lost.As a result, Nashville picked up a point in its 18th consecutive game thanks to comebacks.

The sequence goes back to DG Barry Trotz’s cancellation of a team activity in Vegas.

5. Jake Allen, again

At the time, the club was going nowhere.But now, the Tennessee team is first in the draft, eight points ahead of the Blues and first out of the playoff picture.

I don’t think I’m wrong when I say that Jake Allen has revived his career in New Jersey.

Tuesday in the NHL | Jake Allen shines in Devils win over Maple Leafs https://t.co/JLXJIDk6oS – La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) March 27, 2024

Another Jake Allen steal for the Devils, 42 saves again tonight. pic.twitter.com/7CEejgGTQe – Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) March 27, 2024

59 GOALS FOR AUSTON MATTHEWS pic.twitter.com/iJR0nNxfF3 – TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 27, 2024

Since becoming a member of the Devils, he has a 4-2 record, but what I notice most are his statistics. In six games, he has a 2.51 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.Yesterday, he roughed up the Leafs in a win for his team.He stopped 42 of 45 shots, including 26 in the first period.Another strong game.Despite his fine performance, he allowed a goal to Auston Matthews, who found the back of the net for a 59th time this season.

He also flanked William Nylander’s shot, which reached the 40-goal plateau.

Willy Styles nets his 40th of the season pic.twitter.com/Ah5rxeN2C3 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 27, 2024

Extension

– He’s playing well.

– A big fight.

Corey Perry and Logan Stanley drop the gloves in a heated tilt. pic.twitter.com/6WYfJj3XIq – TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 27, 2024

– Quite a stop!

– A stay in the nation’s capital that smiles on him.

Dylan Strome has spent two seasons in DC. Dylan Strome has set a career-high in goals scored in each of his two seasons in DC. pic.twitter.com/4YCNZZqcVx – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) March 27, 2024

– A real goalscorer.

ZACH HYMAN FOR THE WIN! His 200th career goal is tonight’s @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/evTLnCz0nE – NHL (@NHL) March 27, 2024

– The Doans are on site.

The proud parents, home in Arizona for their son’s NHL debut. pic.twitter.com/96g8awpGDx – Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 27, 2024

– By the way, Son scored twice. It’s the first time a team player has scored two goals in his debut in franchise history.

JOSH DOAN HAS ANOTHER GOAL HIS SECOND OF THE NIGHT!!! ( : @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/MXMEbTvJiU – BarDown (@BarDown) March 27, 2024

– Top scorers from the previous day.

– Four Atlantic teams in action tonight.