Top-5: Rangers first to qualify for the playoffs

The night finished with the first of 16 spots in the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs being taken and two more 100-point players being added to the mix.#NHLStats: https://t.co/SDdRUM7jUI pic.twitter.com/ekWBbdieUL
New York came out hot, but won in overtime thanks to Adam Fox’s goal.
ADAM FOX WITH THE OT WINNER! pic.twitter.com/kycF9rHnbH
WE’RE IN. pic.twitter.com/FtAh2eo7D6
100 points for Pasta pic.twitter.com/jTr4HrAdGS
Panarin feeds Mika for point No. ! https://t.co/ryvWEt4RZp pic.twitter.com/RbvdJalXrR
3. A summit duel that didn’t disappoint
Just your average Bruins/Panthers game. pic.twitter.com/bKwWpiDNxM
NOW MARCHAND AND MIKKOLA DROP THE GLOVES pic.twitter.com/sjKFMCWLem
But that’s not all.
As this sequence showed, the two teams don’t like each other at all. Let’s hope to see them in the playoffs against each other.
Clearly still some animosity between the Bruins and Panthers pic.twitter.com/wEMhmUyxKA
In the Panthers’ loss, Sam Reinhart continued his excellent season.
A 51st goal for Sam Reinhart! Watch the rest of this game on @TVASports! #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/GakJr21U5a
Prior to last night’s game, they were on a 15-0-2 run. However, that unbeaten streak in regulation time seemed to be in its final moments.
Predators came back from 3-0 and 4-1 down. Now 16-0-2 in last 18. https://t.co/k6W9paL8Vi
The sequence goes back to DG Barry Trotz’s cancellation of a team activity in Vegas.
I don’t think I’m wrong when I say that Jake Allen has revived his career in New Jersey.
Tuesday in the NHL | Jake Allen shines in Devils win over Maple Leafs https://t.co/JLXJIDk6oS
Another Jake Allen steal for the Devils, 42 saves again tonight. pic.twitter.com/7CEejgGTQe
59 GOALS FOR AUSTON MATTHEWS pic.twitter.com/iJR0nNxfF3
He also flanked William Nylander’s shot, which reached the 40-goal plateau.
Willy Styles nets his 40th of the season pic.twitter.com/Ah5rxeN2C3
Extension
– He’s playing well.
Jesse Puljujarvi’s got goals in back-to-back games! #NHLStats: https://t.co/IOIMGurv1q pic.twitter.com/TEJowCQcyK
– A big fight.
Corey Perry and Logan Stanley drop the gloves in a heated tilt. pic.twitter.com/6WYfJj3XIq
– Quite a stop!
Hellebuyck denies Hyman pic.twitter.com/7V7VcpoU6J
– A stay in the nation’s capital that smiles on him.
Dylan Strome has spent two seasons in DC. Dylan Strome has set a career-high in goals scored in each of his two seasons in DC. pic.twitter.com/4YCNZZqcVx
– A real goalscorer.
ZACH HYMAN FOR THE WIN!
His 200th career goal is tonight’s @Energizer overtime winner! pic.twitter.com/evTLnCz0nE
– The Doans are on site.
The proud parents, home in Arizona for their son’s NHL debut. pic.twitter.com/96g8awpGDx
– By the way, Son scored twice. It’s the first time a team player has scored two goals in his debut in franchise history.
JOSH DOAN HAS ANOTHER GOAL
HIS SECOND OF THE NIGHT!!!
(: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/MXMEbTvJiU
– Top scorers from the previous day.
– Four Atlantic teams in action tonight.