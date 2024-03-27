Skip to content
Top-5: Rangers first to qualify for the playoffs
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Last night, 24 teams were in action in the NHL.

Some good duels were on display.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Rangers first to qualify for the playoffs

The Rangers played a very important game against the Flyers last night.

At stake: first place in the league and, above all, qualification for the playoffs.

New York came out hot, but won in overtime thanks to Adam Fox’s goal.

The team thus became the first to qualify for the spring tournament.

They have as many points as the Vancouver Canucks, but they can still be overtaken by the ninth-ranked team in the West.

2. David Pastrnak and Artemi Panarin reach the 100-point plateau

After Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid, yesterday it was the turn of David Pastrnak and Artemi Panarin to reach the prestigious 100-point plateau.

First, Pasta foiled Sergei Bobrovksy with a beautiful feint at the mouth of the net.

This is the second consecutive season that the Czech has reached 100 points.

As for Panarin, he fed teammate Mika Zibanejad on the power play.

3. A summit duel that didn’t disappoint

Another interesting duel to keep an eye on: Bruins versus Panthers. A meeting between the two best teams in the Atlantic, ultimately won by Boston.

Final score: 4-3.

The match was not short of emotion. Matthew Tkachuk was roughed up from the start.

Then, Brad Marchand (5-foot-9) threw down the gloves against Niko Mikkola (6-foot-5).

A violent fight!

But that’s not all.

As this sequence showed, the two teams don’t like each other at all. Let’s hope to see them in the playoffs against each other.

In the Panthers’ loss, Sam Reinhart continued his excellent season.

He scored his 51st goal of the season.

4. Preds come back from two three-goal deficits

The team of the hour in the NHL is undoubtedly the Nashville Predators.

Prior to last night’s game, they were on a 15-0-2 run. However, that unbeaten streak in regulation time seemed to be in its final moments.

The Golden Knights came out like a lion. They had two three-goal leads, but still lost.

As a result, Nashville picked up a point in its 18th consecutive game thanks to comebacks.

The sequence goes back to DG Barry Trotz’s cancellation of a team activity in Vegas.

At the time, the club was going nowhere.

But now, the Tennessee team is first in the draft, eight points ahead of the Blues and first out of the playoff picture.

5. Jake Allen, again

I don’t think I’m wrong when I say that Jake Allen has revived his career in New Jersey.

Since becoming a member of the Devils, he has a 4-2 record, but what I notice most are his statistics. In six games, he has a 2.51 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

Yesterday, he roughed up the Leafs in a win for his team.

He stopped 42 of 45 shots, including 26 in the first period.

Another strong game.

Despite his fine performance, he allowed a goal to Auston Matthews, who found the back of the net for a 59th time this season.

He also flanked William Nylander’s shot, which reached the 40-goal plateau.

Extension

– He’s playing well.

– A big fight.

– Quite a stop!

– A stay in the nation’s capital that smiles on him.

– A real goalscorer.

– The Doans are on site.

– By the way, Son scored twice. It’s the first time a team player has scored two goals in his debut in franchise history.

– Top scorers from the previous day.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Four Atlantic teams in action tonight.

(Credit: Google)

