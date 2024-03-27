Connor McDavid comes to Zach Hyman’s defense!

THE BIG 50 FIFTY GOALS FOR ZACH HYMAN THIS SEASON pic.twitter.com/sT5QJSXpHX — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 24, 2024

On March 24, Zach Hyman scored his 50th goal of the season. He thus became the third player this year to reach this exceptional plateau. The goal was scored on a magnificent pass from Connor McDavid, who immediately spotted Hyman in his office at the mouth of the net.

Following the Edmonton Oilers’ loss to the Ottawa Senators, the captain wearing number 97 praised his “ace” teammate. Between the lines, he indicated that he was more than just a grinder.

Connor McDavid says Oilers teammate Zach Hyman was “supposed to just be a checker in this league.” Well, the NHL’s latest 50-goal scorer has turned out to be much, much more than that. (@SportsnetSpec) https://t.co/6H9XcevAZG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 25, 2024

Today, at the age of 31, he is a 50-goal scorer, a vital piece of the puzzle for the Edmonton Oilers. He can also be seen as the Dino Ciccarelli of the Edmonton Oilers. Remember that Ciccarelli, a luxury grinder, scored a total of 608 NHL goals… without being drafted!

Getty Images

Last year, during the 2022-23 calendar, Hyman also had a colossal season, with a scorecard of 83 points, including 36 goals, in 79 regular-season games. In the playoffs, he was just as sparkling with 11 points in 12 games, making him a must-have for the Edmonton Oilers.

In the end, despite these extraordinary feats, Hyman is unable to take all the credit, having made it abundantly clear that he wouldn’t have such monstrous statistics without Connor McDavid.