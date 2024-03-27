Connor McDavid comes to Zach Hyman’s defense!

THE BIG 50
Following the Edmonton Oilers’ loss to the Ottawa Senators, the captain wearing number 97 praised his “ace” teammate. Between the lines, he indicated that he was more than just a grinder.
Today, at the age of 31, he is a 50-goal scorer, a vital piece of the puzzle for the Edmonton Oilers. He can also be seen as the Dino Ciccarelli of the Edmonton Oilers. Remember that Ciccarelli, a luxury grinder, scored a total of 608 NHL goals… without being drafted!
In the end, despite these extraordinary feats, Hyman is unable to take all the credit, having made it abundantly clear that he wouldn’t have such monstrous statistics without Connor McDavid.