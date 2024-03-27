Suzuki at the 2026 Olympics: Before that, he has no choice but to perform at this year’s CDM

At the age of 24, Nick Suzuki is enjoying the best time of his career.

He’s progressed year after year since entering the National League, and now it’s clear why the Golden Knights selected him with the 13th overall pick in the 2017 draft.

His 67 points in 71 games this season deserve attention, but it’s his overall performance that is most impressive.

The Habs captain continues to collect points on a consistent basis, and that’s because he works hard on the ice.

He sets an example by never taking time off, after all.

Suzuki is really making a name for himself all over the League, and the timing is ideal because in two years’ time, the next (Winter) Olympics will take place.

The man himself admitted that he’s been thinking about it a lot lately… And the idea of him being part of the Canadian team is really starting to circulate on the various platforms.

If I had to advise him, I’d tell him to accept the invitation if he’s healthy. It could lead to a lot of great opportunities. – Darren Dreger

The perspective on going to worlds definitely changes with Olympics as a backdrop, especially if you’re not assured a spot. Same would apply to Sam Montembeault, who was non-commital when I asked him last week. But Doug Armstrong was very impressed with what he did last year. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 27, 2024

It was one of the topics of discussion this morning on TSN 690 , but Darren Dreger has some advice for the Habs captain.Before thinking about the Olympics, Suzuki should focus on the next Championship to increase his value to the Canadian program:

If Suzuki accepts Canada’s invitation to the next World Cup (because he will, according to Dreger) and performs at a high level, the word will start to spread in Team Canada’s management offices.

He won’t be guaranteed a spot at the 2026 Olympics, but he could certainly receive an invitation to be part of the Canadian squad at next year’s Confrontation of Nations, in place of the NHL All-Star Game.

And even then, if he performs well at that tournament… It will only help his bid for 2026.

There are some very good Canadian center players when you think about Canada’s potential roster for the 2026 Olympics.

Sidney Crosby, Steven Stamkos, Connor McDavid, Connor Bedard, Nathan MacKinnon, Mathew Barzal, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Robert Thomas (?)…

All these guys have a chance of making Canada’s squad for the next Games. Suzuki will have to work hard and prove that he deserves his place.

We all agree that Suz won’t surpass the McDavids and MacKinnons in the hierarchy, but if he can carve out a place for himself among Canada’s top 12 forwards… That would be quite an achievement. He’ll have to rely on his reliability on the ice to get there, but it doesn’t seem impossible.

