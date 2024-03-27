Juraj Slafkovsky wants to go to the World Championship

Well aware that he could become the first under-20 player in #CHs history to have a 40-point season, Slafkovsky would like to extend his year and represent Slovakia at the World Championship…if management gives him permission, he adds.
Juraj Slafkovsky, as is becoming increasingly apparent, loves to win. The young man is clearly dissatisfied when the club loses, and it’s important for him to win games.
He can’t adequately satisfy his thirst for W in Montreal at the moment, which means he’ll have to continue his season if he wants to play a little longer this season.
We know he won’t be going to Laval, but now the possibility of seeing him at the World Championships is in his sights. Slovakia isn’t the country that wins the most games, but Europeans like to represent their country at the World Championship.
As Luc Gélinas reports, if he has management’s permission, it’s a plan he’s tempted by. As the season draws to a close, we should have an answer soon enough.
And that’s even if he’s progressing well in Montreal. He already has two streaks of eight straight games with at least one point this season.
Slafkovsky’s second 8-game point streak was against tougher schedule than the first. This time they played TOR, BOS, EDM, COL, VAN, SEA, CGY, CBJ, before it was NYI, PIT, WSH, DAL, STL, ANA, NYR, WSH. This time Montreal scored just 18 goals during his streak, before it was 27.
Canada would also be led by Quebec’s André Tourigny.
André Tourigny would still lead Team Canadahttps://t.co/Y9EbfBRYFy
