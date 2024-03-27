Juraj Slafkovsky wants to go to the World Championship

Juraj Slafkovsky, as is becoming increasingly apparent, loves to win. The young man is clearly dissatisfied when the club loses, and it’s important for him to win games.

He can’t adequately satisfy his thirst for W in Montreal at the moment, which means he’ll have to continue his season if he wants to play a little longer this season.

We know he won’t be going to Laval, but now the possibility of seeing him at the World Championships is in his sights. Slovakia isn’t the country that wins the most games, but Europeans like to represent their country at the World Championship.

Well aware that he could become the first under-20 player in #CHs history to have a 40-point season, Slafkovsky would like to extend his year and represent Slovakia at the World Championship…if management gives him permission, he adds. – Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) March 27, 2024

As Luc Gélinas reports, if he has management’s permission, it’s a plan he’s tempted by. As the season draws to a close, we should have an answer soon enough.

Remember that last year, his injury prevented him from going. The year before he was drafted, however, he played a lot for his country.Because Slaf always wants to improve (unlike Jesperi Kotkaniemi ), seeing him play more hockey could help him progress at certain levels on the ice.

And that’s even if he’s progressing well in Montreal. He already has two streaks of eight straight games with at least one point this season.

Slafkovsky’s second 8-game point streak was against tougher schedule than the first. This time they played TOR, BOS, EDM, COL, VAN, SEA, CGY, CBJ, before it was NYI, PIT, WSH, DAL, STL, ANA, NYR, WSH. This time Montreal scored just 18 goals during his streak, before it was 27. – Štefan Bugan (@StefanBugan) March 27, 2024

Speaking of the World Junior Championship, Samuel Montembeault, Mike Matheson, Alex Newhook, Nick Suzuki and Kaiden Guhle (especially him ) are all candidates to play for Canada. Joel Armia (Finland), Cole Caufield and Jordan Harris (USA) are also targets.

Canada would also be led by Quebec’s André Tourigny.

André Tourigny would still lead Team Canadahttps://t.co/Y9EbfBRYFy – RDS (@RDSca) March 27, 2024

In gusto

– Really.

This is what happens when you think you can do anything. https://t.co/V4hB4TWYrP – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 27, 2024

– Eight years?

That’s a very long deal for junior hockey with an #OHL coach https://t.co/BSAD0CNYD5 – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) March 27, 2024

– CF Montreal fans beware.

CF Montreal awards first professional contract to Quebecers Alessandro Biello and Matteo Schiavoni >>> https://t.co/tIj3UJjkpt The Club signs midfielders Alessandro Biello and Matteo Schiavoni to their first professional contracts >>> https://t.co/bTLDdxvkSU#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/JAWelqlU8Q – CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) March 27, 2024

– Do you like the new NFL rules? [BPM Sports]

– He’s not coming to Montreal.