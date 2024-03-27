Skip to content
Juraj Slafkovsky wants to go to the World Championship
Juraj Slafkovsky wants to go to the World Championship
Juraj Slafkovsky, as is becoming increasingly apparent, loves to win. The young man is clearly dissatisfied when the club loses, and it’s important for him to win games.

He can’t adequately satisfy his thirst for W in Montreal at the moment, which means he’ll have to continue his season if he wants to play a little longer this season.

We know he won’t be going to Laval, but now the possibility of seeing him at the World Championships is in his sights. Slovakia isn’t the country that wins the most games, but Europeans like to represent their country at the World Championship.

As Luc Gélinas reports, if he has management’s permission, it’s a plan he’s tempted by. As the season draws to a close, we should have an answer soon enough.

Remember that last year, his injury prevented him from going. The year before he was drafted, however, he played a lot for his country.

Because Slaf always wants to improve(unlike Jesperi Kotkaniemi), seeing him play more hockey could help him progress at certain levels on the ice.

And that’s even if he’s progressing well in Montreal. He already has two streaks of eight straight games with at least one point this season.

Speaking of the World Junior Championship, Samuel Montembeault, Mike Matheson, Alex Newhook, Nick Suzuki and Kaiden Guhle(especially him) are all candidates to play for Canada. Joel Armia (Finland), Cole Caufield and Jordan Harris (USA) are also targets.

Canada would also be led by Quebec’s André Tourigny.

