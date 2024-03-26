Top-2: Logan Thompson makes two spectacular saves

Road teams picked up the two points in two tightly-contested games Monday, as the Kings defeated the Canucks to end the night and kept them from becoming the first team to clinch a postseason spot.#NHLStats: https://t.co/bNcRdPW3Y5 pic.twitter.com/jj8cZxWeOm
Without further ado, here’s what caught the eye on the Bettman circuit:
And last night, against the Blues, Thompson proved he’s the man for the job in his team-mate’s absence with no less than two spectacular saves.
WHAT A SAVE BY LOGAN THOMPSON pic.twitter.com/56d3I9ge5T
BIGGEST SAVE OF THE KNIGHT pic.twitter.com/eBGA3fgn9Z
The Quebecer’s 39th goal gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 victory.
Marchy madness!
Jonathan Marchessault buries the @Energizer OT winner for the @GoldenKnights! pic.twitter.com/G60NA4VOK4
The problem was that Anze Kopitar had other plans. The Slovenian, who had scored at least two points in each of his last three games, earned an assist on Blake Lizotte’s goal.
Blake Lizotte puts the Kings back in front pic.twitter.com/qxDAykNKFC
Then, Kopitar added a second point to his record, scoring his team’s third goal late in the second period.
Anze Kopitar puts the Kings up by two pic.twitter.com/oBQis2zD5h
The Canucks tried to tie the game in the third, but couldn’t: the Kings won 3-2.
Kopitar’s goal, his 24th of the season, was the winner.
Overtime
– Brock Boeser gave the Canucks a chance late in the game.
BROCK STAR pic.twitter.com/Wl6q0HZDtQ
– Here’s the goal that forced overtime between the Golden Knights and the Blues.
TIE GAME!
What a backhand dish from Brayden Schenn(@Bschenn_10)! pic.twitter.com/1BTLc5dtIx
– A point for Anthony Mantha on the sequence.
this Anthony Mantha x Pavel Dorofeyev collab goes hard pic.twitter.com/ZmbLO6pc9i
– It’s been stirring on the sequence.
Little Monday night rock’em sock’em hockey pic.twitter.com/Vps8XSRtct
– The evening’s results.
– 12 games on the bill tonight.