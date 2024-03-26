Top-2: Logan Thompson makes two spectacular saves

It was a very quiet night in the NHL, with only two games on the schedule.

Without further ado, here’s what caught the eye on the Bettman circuit:

On Saturday night, the Golden Knights saw their goaltender Adin Hill leave the game due to injury. Not an ideal situation for a team fighting for a playoff spot, but the good news is that the team is also banking on Logan Thompson, who is a solid goaltender.

And last night, against the Blues, Thompson proved he’s the man for the job in his team-mate’s absence with no less than two spectacular saves.

WHAT A SAVE BY LOGAN THOMPSON pic.twitter.com/56d3I9ge5T – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 26, 2024

BIGGEST SAVE OF THE KNIGHT pic.twitter.com/eBGA3fgn9Z – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 26, 2024

Firstly, he stole a goal from Kevin Hayes, who made a Peter Forsberg-like feint.Then, in overtime, the Blues were awarded a penalty shot, once again forcing Thompson to pull out all the stops.The goalie may not have had the most orthodox technique, losing his balance, but he frustrated Pavel Buchnevich to force both teams to keep playing.And 19 seconds later, Jonathan Marchessault rewarded his goalie with the winning goal in overtime.

The Quebecer’s 39th goal gave the Golden Knights a 2-1 victory.

Last night, the Canucks could have become the first team to officially qualify for the playoffs. With the Blues defeated, they only needed to win their game against the Kings to confirm their qualification.

The problem was that Anze Kopitar had other plans. The Slovenian, who had scored at least two points in each of his last three games, earned an assist on Blake Lizotte’s goal.

Blake Lizotte puts the Kings back in front pic.twitter.com/qxDAykNKFC – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 26, 2024

Then, Kopitar added a second point to his record, scoring his team’s third goal late in the second period.

Anze Kopitar puts the Kings up by two pic.twitter.com/oBQis2zD5h – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 26, 2024

He now has nine points in his last four games.

The Canucks tried to tie the game in the third, but couldn’t: the Kings won 3-2.

Kopitar’s goal, his 24th of the season, was the winner.

Overtime

– Brock Boeser gave the Canucks a chance late in the game.

– Here’s the goal that forced overtime between the Golden Knights and the Blues.

TIE GAME! What a backhand dish from Brayden Schenn(@Bschenn_10)! pic.twitter.com/1BTLc5dtIx – NHL (@NHL) March 26, 2024

– A point for Anthony Mantha on the sequence.

this Anthony Mantha x Pavel Dorofeyev collab goes hard pic.twitter.com/ZmbLO6pc9i – Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 26, 2024

– It’s been stirring on the sequence.

Little Monday night rock’em sock’em hockey pic.twitter.com/Vps8XSRtct – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 26, 2024

– The evening’s results.

Road teams picked up the two points in two tightly-contested games Monday, as the Kings defeated the Canucks to end the night and kept them from becoming the first team to clinch a postseason spot.#NHLStats: https://t.co/bNcRdPW3Y5 pic.twitter.com/jj8cZxWeOm – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 26, 2024

– Top scorers of the night.

– 12 games on the bill tonight.