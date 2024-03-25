Martin St-Louis reveals what happened to his son

Martin St-Louis agrees to talk about the situation surrounding his departure from the Montreal Canadiens’ entourage on March 16, and thus the condition of his son Mason, the reason behind his hasty departure.

“I’d like to thank Geoff Molson, Jeff Gorton, Kent Hughes, along with Trevor Letowski, our players, coaches, and hockey operations staff for fully understanding and facilitating my need to be with my family for the past several days,” St-Louis said upon his return to the team. “Everyone within the Canadiens organization has been very supportive of my wife Heather and me as we fully focused on our son Mason and his recovery from a hockey injury. As parents, nothing is more important to us than our three sons, Ryan, Lucas, and Mason,” says Martin St-Louis via an official Canadiens press release.

Mason St-Louis suffered a serious injury during a hockey game in Connecticut, before suffering serious complications.This led Martin St-Louis to return home to his family and be with his son and wife during this ordeal.

The news that Mason’s condition is improving is therefore excellent, and Martin St-Louis will be back with his troops in Denver immediately, when the Canadiens take on the Avalanche on Tuesday evening (March 26).