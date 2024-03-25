The Canucks could achieve a first on Monday night

On Monday night, there are only two games on the calendar, but one can’t go without the other because of the overall standings. The Canucks, at the top of the NHL, take on the Los Angeles Kings, while on the other side, the Knights struggle against the St. Louis Blues.

So, if one doesn’t go without the other, it’s because of the potential results: if the Canucks win and the Knights lose, the Vancouver Canucks would become the first team to clinch a playoff spot.

NHL Short Notes

* The League-leading Canucks can become the first team to clinch a berth in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a little help from the reigning champions Monday.

* Zach Hyman and Sam Reinhart each hit the 50-goal mark https://t.co/ujBIMpdzvK — Kukla’s Korner (@kuklaskorner) March 25, 2024

Before tonight’s games, the Canucks have 98 points, which would take them to 100 with a win over the Los Angeles Kings. With this (potential) 46th victory, the Canucks could become the first team to secure a spring dance.

Rick Tocchet’s players have been on fire lately, winning seven of their last ten games, including three in a row. No one in this group wants to slow down, including captain Quinn Hughes, who has a total of 10 points in his last 10 duels.

This edition of the Vancouver Canucks boasts no fewer than three players in the top 15 scorers in the league: J.T. Miller (90 points), Elias Pettersson (84) and Quinn Hughes (80).

The Los Angeles Kings, who are riding a three-game winning streak, are back on track. The Canucks will have to show up with the knife between their teeth if they wish to halt the Kings’ winning streak.