Martin St-Louis: Kaiden Guhle and Kent Hughes were thrilled to see him again
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Tonight, the Canadiens announced that their head coach, Martin St-Louis, was finally back with the organization. At the same time, it was confirmed that his absence was due to the health of his youngest son, Mason, who was hospitalized in recent days.

The Habs have therefore allowed their coach to be with his family during this ordeal.

We know that the coach is well liked within the organization, and seeing him return was bound to be a great moment for the group. Not much was known about a timetable for St-Louis’ return, and in the end, it was while the team was still on the road that he went to join them.

He’ll be behind the bench tomorrow night in Denver, by the way.

And tonight, on 98.5 Sports, Martin McGuire talked a bit about the reunion between St-Louis and his club: according to the describer, the head coach made sure to give each of his players a big hug, and there were some pretty emotional meetings with Kaiden Guhle and Kent Hughes, among others.

In fact, St-Louis was waiting for the rest of the club at the hotel, and that’s when he reconnected with his entire group. He made sure to spend time with each of his guys, and as McGuire says, you could really sense that the group was happy to see him again.

St-Louis’ assistants also took the time to check on his son, as they knew very little about how things were going.

Trevor Letowski, who acted as interim coach in St-Louis’s absence, also shared a moment with the coach he was replacing, and what we can gather from all this is that St-Louis really is an important figure in the dressing room.

It’s not for nothing that Jeff Gorton recently said that St-Louis is the perfect coach for the team: his players really respect him.

It was a touching reunion, but tomorrow it’s time for something more serious, as the club takes on the mighty Colorado Avalanche. I can’t wait to see if St-Louis’ return will motivate the troops to go out like lions.

