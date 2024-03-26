Tony Marinaro doesn’t think Jonathan Marchessault is a “fit” for the Canadiens

BREAKING:
The Gathering is one step closer. The Forsyth County Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a binding Memorandum of Understanding between the county and the developers of The Gathering at South Forsyth. The project moves forward. #NHL
– Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) March 26, 2024
Last January, L’Antichambre contacted all 61 NHL players from Quebec to ask them to rank the league’s best players from La Belle Province.
Could the Habs be charmed by Jonathan Marchessault this summer? https://t.co/D2Z2KNW0r0
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 26, 2024
It’s not often that a Quebecer in his prime comes to Montreal via the free agent market. But in Marchessault’s case, the timing isn’t right with the Habs, according to Marinaro. Montreal isn’t competitive yet, and I’m sure the Knights winger wants to win.
If Marchessault wants a long-term contract with the Habs, I don’t think it would work out. In the short term, a 2-3 year contract would be fine. – Tony Marinaro
Signing him for three years would be ideal because both sides could win together in the third year. But is a bridge contract in the player’s plans? After all, he’s in a good position to hit the jackpot, with 61 points in 71 games.
QUESTION OF THE DAY
If you were Kent Hughes, who would you target on the free agent market this summer…?
1: Jonathan Marchessault!
2: Sam Reinhart!
3: Others, please specify!
4: None!
——–@JiCLajoie @jic_tvasports
– JiC TVA Sports (@jic_tvasports) March 26, 2024
I can’t wait to see, but with the salary cap increasing and contracts leaving the payroll in the next few years, we have reason to believe that management will make a big acquisition soon.
Wouldn’t you agree?
In brief
– Development.
– Very nice.
JAKE ALLEN @NJDevils new paint job!!!!
VINTAGE FEEL!!
New Devils mask from @34jallen!!! #VINTAGE pic.twitter.com/nsn6SM0YAw
– Sylvie Marsolais & Alexandre Mathys (@Sylabrush) March 26, 2024
– Jake Guentzel back in Carolina.
Jake Guentzel gets emotional watching his tribute video in Pittsburgh
(: @BR_OpenIce) pic.twitter.com/7xdZIcIj44
– BarDown (@BarDown) March 26, 2024
– One last game for the Lions?
– Nice read.
We also wonder about the Blue Jays’ relief. https://t.co/p2uTlRFN3d
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 27, 2024