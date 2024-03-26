Skip to content
Tony Marinaro doesn’t think Jonathan Marchessault is a “fit” for the Canadiens
Last January, L’Antichambre contacted all 61 NHL players from Quebec to ask them to rank the league’s best players from La Belle Province.

As my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois mentioned this morning, Patrice Bergeron was succeeded by Jonathan Marchessault.

With just a few months to go before he becomes independent, the Quebecer will be of interest to several teams, as he has already broken his record for goals in a single season. Could the Canadiens be interested in him? Yes, but is he a good fit? Not according to Tony Marinaro.

It’s not often that a Quebecer in his prime comes to Montreal via the free agent market. But in Marchessault’s case, the timing isn’t right with the Habs, according to Marinaro. Montreal isn’t competitive yet, and I’m sure the Knights winger wants to win.

If Marchessault wants a long-term contract with the Habs, I don’t think it would work out. In the short term, a 2-3 year contract would be fine. – Tony Marinaro

Signing him for three years would be ideal because both sides could win together in the third year. But is a bridge contract in the player’s plans? After all, he’s in a good position to hit the jackpot, with 61 points in 71 games.

And in any case, Vegas and Marchessault have already begun contract negotiations.

A Stanley Cup and Conn Smythe winner, a minimum 30-goal scorer and a local boy: what better way to make a major acquisition on the free-agent market?

In any case, his name and that of Sam Reinhart are causing quite a stir in Montreal. Could Hughes and Jeff Gorton make an Artemi Panarin-like acquisition in New York to end this rebuild and look forward to brighter days?

I can’t wait to see, but with the salary cap increasing and contracts leaving the payroll in the next few years, we have reason to believe that management will make a big acquisition soon.

Wouldn’t you agree?

