Martin St-Louis says he’s “proud to be part of the Canadiens”.

For the first time since returning home from a visit to his son, Martin St-Louis answered journalists’ questions on the club’s beat .
We already knew thathe had given details of the fact that his youngest son was involved, but he had not yet answered journalists’ questions as such.
But now, on the sidelines of tonight’s match, he has done just that.
He was happy because it’s his second passion (the first is his family), but also because it means things are better at home if he can get back to his normal life.
He didn’t have an easy week and tried to stay in touch with the club (and watch the games), but he felt everyone’s support for his family.
He says he watched his club’s games like a proud coach before saying this:
I’m so proud to be part of this organization. – Martin St-Louis
From the way things have been done on the ice, from the way communication is taking place and from the way Martin St-Louis has been treated, he’s proud to be with the Habs.
