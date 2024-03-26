Martin St-Louis says he’s “proud to be part of the Canadiens”.

For the first time since returning home from a visit to his son, Martin St-Louis answered journalists’ questions on the club’s beat .

We already knew thathe had given details of the fact that his youngest son was involved, but he had not yet answered journalists’ questions as such.

But now, on the sidelines of tonight’s match, he has done just that.

Listen to the team’s pregame remarks ahead of tonight’s showdown with Colorado Tune in now to live pregame media ops ahead of tonight’s game against the Avalanche #GoHabsGo https://t.co/0C0GeUHJwN – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 26, 2024

Naturally, Martin St-Louis broached the subject of home. He was serene about his return to the team, and happy to be in a position to do so.

He was happy because it’s his second passion (the first is his family), but also because it means things are better at home if he can get back to his normal life.

He didn’t have an easy week and tried to stay in touch with the club (and watch the games), but he felt everyone’s support for his family.

He says he watched his club’s games like a proud coach before saying this:

I’m so proud to be part of this organization. – Martin St-Louis

From the way things have been done on the ice, from the way communication is taking place and from the way Martin St-Louis has been treated, he’s proud to be with the Habs.

Martin St-Louis on the difficulty of leaving his family behind to rejoin the Habs: pic.twitter.com/2rMH4riTGM – Simon-Olivier Lorange (@SO_Lorange) March 26, 2024

In a gust

The guys have taken charge, and so have the coaches. By the way, MSL is proud that Trevor Letowski, who is humble in life, had the chance to win a game.The coach also added that he remembered why he fell in love with hockey and thanked everyone for their support.The coach also had kind words for his wife, who handled the situation admirably, and for his son, who is slowly returning to his normal life as time goes by.

