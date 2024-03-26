Even in Tampa, Drouin really wanted to play for the Habs

It’s Alex Newhook’s return to Colorado, where he spent the first three seasons of his career…
Jonathan Drouin reacts to the nice ovation he received from tribute video played to Bell Centre crowd during a break in action during the 1st period. pic.twitter.com/TtvgSoeXTd
– Allan Walsh (@walsha) January 16, 2024
He’s found his feet in a quiet market, where the pressure isn’t necessarily enormous… And that’s all to the good.
The Quebecer’s performance disappointed many when he was in Montreal, because expectations were simply too high. And even though Drouin admitted after his departure that he loved his time in town, everyone knows that he had a tougher time on (and off) the ice.
It’s a bit of a poisoned chalice, because the idea of playing for the Habs appealed to him even when he was playing for the Lightning, according to what Tony Marinaro said on the radio (BPM Sports) today:
People very close to him have told me that when he was with the Lightning, Drouin really wanted to play for the Habs. – Tony Marinaro
Even when he was with the Lightning, Jonathan Drouin REALLY wanted to play for the CH #jonathandrouin #coloradoavalanche #canadiens #habs #lnh #hockey
Segment of @TonyMarinaro on https://t.co/qNeSbci3eG pic.twitter.com/NzlW7hMAGt
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) March 26, 2024
