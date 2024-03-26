Even in Tampa, Drouin really wanted to play for the Habs

The Canadiens face the Avalanche tonight in Denver.

It’s Alex Newhook’s return to Colorado, where he spent the first three seasons of his career…

Jonathan Drouin reacts to the nice ovation he received from tribute video played to Bell Centre crowd during a break in action during the 1st period. pic.twitter.com/TtvgSoeXTd – Allan Walsh (@walsha) January 16, 2024

But it will also be a second opportunity for Jonathan Drouin to face his former teammates. In January, he received a standing ovation when his club visited the Bell Centre for his return to Montreal:Drouin is enjoying his time in Colorado and has proven that he deserves a new contract for next season.

He’s found his feet in a quiet market, where the pressure isn’t necessarily enormous… And that’s all to the good.

The Quebecer’s performance disappointed many when he was in Montreal, because expectations were simply too high. And even though Drouin admitted after his departure that he loved his time in town, everyone knows that he had a tougher time on (and off) the ice.

It’s a bit of a poisoned chalice, because the idea of playing for the Habs appealed to him even when he was playing for the Lightning, according to what Tony Marinaro said on the radio (BPM Sports) today:

People very close to him have told me that when he was with the Lightning, Drouin really wanted to play for the Habs. – Tony Marinaro

View this post on Instagram A publication shared by RDS (@rds)

In gusto

Marinaro goes on to recall that the relationship between Drouin and Yzerman was not extraordinary at the time, as was that with coach Jon Cooper:I said earlier in the article that Drouin is enjoying himself with the Avalanche and it shows in his offensive production.The forward has 46 points in 68 games this season, a very satisfying performance when you consider his $825,000 salary for the 2023-2024 campaign.He joined Nathan MacKinnon in Colorado, and his good friend had nothing but good things to say about him.MacKinnon spoke of him as a hard-working player, a guy who is really appreciated in the Avalanche room :In his return to the Bell Centre on January 15, Jonathan Drouin got on the score sheet with an assist.Will he hurt his old club again tonight?

– Paul Maurice cracking jokes.

See this post on Instagram A publication shared by 1929 HOCKEY (@1929hockey_)

– Oh, wow!

A goalie goal that one poor defender will never, ever, ever forget. (Goalie: IG/tomasvelverde31, Submission: IG/logey.koaster) pic.twitter.com/ENzXTeO9XR – BarDown (@BarDown) March 26, 2024

– Yikes.

Some differences in the two teams’ stats pic.twitter.com/tmZue4A8x6 – Entre 2 matCHs (@Entre2Matchs) March 26, 2024

– I’m getting chills.