Best Quebecer in the NHL: Jonathan Marchessault succeeds Patrice Bergeron
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Every year, L’Antichambre counts down the best NHL players from Quebec. Other Quebecers in the league vote to form the final rankings.

You won’t be surprised to learn that Sean Couturier wasn’t crowned the grand winner of the ranking because he’s not from Quebec and because his performances aren’t… er…

John Tortorella tells me in my ear that I don’t have to explain myself.

Joking aside, we knew that a new winner would be crowned since Patrice Bergeron, who won five of the first eight editions (finishing once behind Kris Letang and twice behind Jonathan Huberdeau) and who was crowned in 2023, is now retired.

And, with all due respect to the guys in place, we realize that right now, in the NHL, there is no Patrice Bergeron.

Nonetheless, it’s interesting to note that of the 61 eligible players, it was Jonathan Marchessault who earned the honor. It was he who took the prize from his peers.

He won the vast majority of first-place votes to take the top step on a podium completed by Kristopher Letang and Marc-André Fleury.

It’s not a bad choice, since the future free agent was still the MVP of the last playoffs. Since he arrived in Vegas (the Panthers had also given away Reilly Smith to make sure the Quebecer left), he’s simply been dominant.

This year, he’s approaching the 40-goal plateau. He’s currently at 39.

Note that the players were voting for their top-5 and that 20 guys got votes. Phillip Danault (#6) and Jonathan Drouin (#15) are former Canadiens who received votes and have their place in the top-20.

Pierre-Luc Dubois ranks 10th, tied with Samuel Montembeault and Yanni Gourde.

The Habs goalkeeper isn’t the only member of his club to make the top-10, however, with Mike Matheson in fourth place. The Habs and Kings are the only two teams with two guys in the top-10.

Brandon Gignac, Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, David Savard and Joshua Roy did not receive a vote.

