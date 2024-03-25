Rumor sends Carter Hart to Russia (in the KHL)

Carter Hart is one of five players implicated in the Hockey Canada scandal.

The goalie faces one count of sexual assault in connection with what happened, as do Alex Formenton, Cal Foote and Dillon Dubé. Michael McLeod faces two counts of sexual assault.

That said, a rather intriguing rumor was started on Twitter/X earlier this afternoon regarding the goaltender.

The Hockey News Hub account, which has just under 8,000 followers, shared a post with the goalie’s name, which also featured a Russian flag emoji with a questioning emoji.

He then replied to his own post, saying that there’s nothing concrete yet… But that he’s also heard whispers that the goalkeeper might be joining Ak Bars Kazan.

At least, that’s what we understand when we look at the publication in question :

Carter Hart is awaiting a major trial (no date yet).

That said…will Canadian authorities allow him to leave the country to play hockey in Russia?

That’s the main question we need to ask ourselves.

Maybe Hart has a signed deal with AK Bars Kazan, where controversial former NHL prospect Mitchell Miller also plays… But for the time being, he’s not allowed to leave Canada while he awaits trial. Things could unblock after the trial, depending on the outcome. Things could unblock after the trial, depending on the outcome. There’s still a lot to be said for this story… and we’ll be keeping a close eye on future developments. More – Go! Lions wrapped up two weeks of non-divisional games, and pulled in 11 out of 14 possible points, putting them in the thick of playoff positioning. Three big divisional games this week, first WED against Reading, then FRI and SAT against Maine. pic.twitter.com/mS1ZBcUXED – Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) March 25, 2024

