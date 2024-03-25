Reinbacher: tickets up to $225 (each) for his first game in Laval

With 9 games to play, the Rocket is alone in 5th place in the playoff picture. Just ahead of Rochester and Toronto. 3rd place is still up for grabs. Next stop Wednesday night in Utica. pic.twitter.com/xRubCGAuGr
Jean-François Houle’s men won all three of their games over the weekend (two against Belleville and one against Toronto), and the timing was perfect because the playoff race is heating up in the AHL.
It’s no coincidence that the team won all three games in which Reinbacher played. Reinbacher solidifies the right side of the blue line and did very well on the ice, picking up a goal and an assist on the weekend.
Reinbacher has really come into his own with the Rocket, and that’s good to hear because we know there are doubts about him after his disappointing season with Kloten.
Circumstances haven’t helped him achieve much success in Switzerland this year, as we all agree… But his AHL debut is encouraging.
There’s a lot of buzz about Reinbacher and the Rocket right now.
Since he was so good over the weekend, it would be a real surprise to see him overlooked on Friday, when the Rocket play a home game…
There aren’t many sticky tickets on StubHub at the time of writing, but you can find individual tickets for $70-75-80.
That said…
Individual tickets are less expensive than on StubHub… But it’s amazing how scarce seats are for what should be Reinbacher’s first official pro game in Quebec…:
Friday night at Place Bell promises to be an emotional evening… And it’s clear that the fans are really interested, which is good news.
In a gust
Primeau's is particularly cool.
Some photos from yesterday's Habs win vs Seattle.
Nick Suzuki (275) is four points away from surpassing PK Subban (278) on the Habs all-time points board.
Guy Lafleur of course holds the record for most points in Montreal Canadiens history with 1246 points.
