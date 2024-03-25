Kaiden Guhle (really) wants to take part in the World Championship

The Canadiens’ season is coming to an end.

The club still has a total of 12 games to play… And after that, the players can go off and do their thing for the summer.

Some guys will take some time off to decompress and recharge their batteries before resuming training for next season, and others will have the opportunity to take part in the next World Championship, to be held this year in the Czech cities of Prague and Ostrava.For the Habs, we can think of a couple of candidates with the potential to represent their respective countries.

The Americans have Cole Caufield (and Jordan Harris?)…

There’s Joel Armia, still shining on the international scene in a Finnish uniform…

There’s (maybe) Juraj Slafkovsky, who could play a big role in the Slovakian line-up…

And for the Canadian team, we can think of Samuel Montembeault, Mike Matheson, Alex Newhook, Nick Suzuki and Kaiden Guhle.

Guhle told Arpon Basu (The Athletic ) that he’d really like to take part in the CDM, an idea that’s been on his mind since he was very young:

It’s something I’d really like to do […] I’ve never taken part in the World Championships. It may sound strange, but it’s something I’ve always wanted to do when I was growing up. – Kaiden Guhle

Canadiens weekly notebook: An awkward milestone, an endorsement for Lane Hutson and more https://t.co/agH6FMQGNP – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 25, 2024

It would be a great experience for Guhle and we know that this kind of tournament can be good for the development of a young player.We saw it with Samuel Montembeault last year, after all.

That said, unlike Guhle, I don’t necessarily expect Suzuki to be there because he hasn’t missed a game this season and because the captain might decide to rest, as he did last year.

But on the other side of the coin, this could be a great opportunity for Suzuki to show Hockey Canada management what he’s made of.

The Habs captain confided after today’s practice that he thinks “a lot” about a possible appearance at the next Olympic Games (2026)…

And with the season he’s having, he has every right to do so.

Suzuki has already been part of Hockey Canada’s program because he competed in the World Junior Championship in 2019, but still.

The fact that he’s a complete player on the ice could really help his chances:

Nick Suzuki focuses on his defensive game against the best, and he’s still headed for a 75-point season. He makes no secret of the fact that he’s dreaming of the 2026 Olympics “I’m definitely thinking about it! I can defend, play ND and bring a lot to the table,” he says. – Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) March 25, 2024

Rick Nash has been named general manager of Team Canada for the upcoming World Championship.

The former Rangers and Blue Jackets star will have some important choices to make…

And the good news is that the Habs could really be well represented at the tournament, which runs from May 10 to 26.Will Suzuki be there? What about Guhle?

There’s sure to be money on the board in the Habs’ room pic.twitter.com/YLy4rm1U4O – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 25, 2024

A three-game week and a return to the Bell Centre for the Canadiens pic.twitter.com/dkRpwEvxvu – Entre 2 matCHs (@Entre2Matchs) March 25, 2024

good boy, Rylo who let the dogs out?#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/krvC5lQGrF – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 25, 2024

