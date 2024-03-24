David Reinbacher picks up an assist in another important Rocket victory

The Laval Rocket must win as many games as possible over the next few days, as the season draws to a close and Jean-François Houle’s troupe is in the thick of the playoff race.

Having caught the Belleville Senators last night in a four-point game, the Hartford Wolf Pack gave the Rocket a big boost this afternoon.

The New York Rangers’ training club defeated the Senators 3-1, and since the Rocket was playing at 4 p.m. on Sunday, it could overtake Belleville in the points standings.

Laval faced the Toronto Marlies, who are three points ahead of the Rocket in the standings.This match was therefore very important.

Here’s the Rocket’s line-up against the Marlies.

Jacob Perreault has given way to Arnaud Durandeau. Perreault is still without a point since his arrival in Laval.

In addition, Kasimir Kaskisuo is in front of the net, giving Jakub Dobes some breathing space after yesterday’s big win.

The first period was relatively quiet, with no goals scored.

However, the Rocket’s defense was very solid, giving up only three shots to their opponents.

The first period ended in Toronto with a 0-0 tie between the Rocket and the Marlies. At the same time a week ago, Laval were trailing 4-0 on the same ice. Great performance by the defense, who only gave up 3 shots to the Marlies. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 24, 2024

As for the second period, let’s just say it was much more eventful.

First, with less than two minutes elapsed in the second period, Alex Steeves of the Marlies opened the scoring.A few minutes later, Riley McKay brought both teams back to square one with his goal.Arnaud Durandeau, in his return to action after being sidelined, and Riley Kidney each picked up an assist on the goal.And less than two minutes later, Gabriel Bourque gave his team the lead.David Reinbacher picked up a point on this goal, as did Mitchell Stephens.Reinbacher picked up his second point in his third game with Laval.

Finally, late in the second period, Sean Farrell doubled his team’s lead with a third goal in the same period for the Rocket.

Sean Farrell makes it 3-1 after a counterattack started by David Reinbacher! ( : @TheAHL) pic.twitter.com/tDZwOld0wf – RDS (@RDSca) March 24, 2024

Brandon Gignac and Lucas Condotta were credited with assists on this goal, but it was David Reinbacher who started the counter-attack.With the score at 3-1, the two teams headed back to the locker room after 40 minutes of play.

The third period was more to the Marlies’ advantage, as they enjoyed several numerical advantages.

Alex Steeves gets a shorthanded breakaway for the #Marlies but cannot beat Kasimir Kaskisuo. pic.twitter.com/O2K2U5Xz4f – Nick Barden (@nickbarden) March 24, 2024

However, it was during a numerical disadvantage that Toronto came close to closing the gap.Kasimir Kaskisuo made his mark on an Alex Steeves breakaway:With about five minutes to go in the final frame, the Marlies outshot the Rocket 10-2.Toronto was buzzing late in the game. They pulled their goalie with five minutes to play.At the very end of the game, Filip Cederqvist nailed the coffin with a goal into an empty net from his own blue line.

It’s now official: the Rocket have taken sole possession of last place, advancing to the playoffs in the North Division, as Belleville lost their game on Sunday afternoon.

The Rocket’s next game is next Wednesday, March 27, against the Utica Comets.

Kasimir Kaskisuo was sublime, making 24 of 25 saves to give his team a very important victory. He did an excellent job of backing up Jakub Dobes, who had been keeping goal on Saturday night.