David Reinbacher picks up an assist in another important Rocket victory

Today’s lineup
Today’s lineup #GoRocket @PizzaPizzaLtd pic.twitter.com/yi26vO5nhU
– Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) March 24, 2024
The Laval Rocket must win as many games as possible over the next few days, as the season draws to a close and Jean-François Houle’s troupe is in the thick of the playoff race.
The New York Rangers’ training club defeated the Senators 3-1, and since the Rocket was playing at 4 p.m. on Sunday, it could overtake Belleville in the points standings.
Here’s the Rocket’s line-up against the Marlies.
In addition, Kasimir Kaskisuo is in front of the net, giving Jakub Dobes some breathing space after yesterday’s big win.
However, the Rocket’s defense was very solid, giving up only three shots to their opponents.
The first period ended in Toronto with a 0-0 tie between the Rocket and the Marlies. At the same time a week ago, Laval were trailing 4-0 on the same ice. Great performance by the defense, who only gave up 3 shots to the Marlies.
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 24, 2024
As for the second period, let’s just say it was much more eventful.
#Rocket Gabriel Bourque from slot for goal vs #Marlies
Assists: Stephens, Reinbacher#GoRocket #AHL #Hockey @RocketSports pic.twitter.com/qhGDmvWJLD
– Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) March 24, 2024
Finally, late in the second period, Sean Farrell doubled his team’s lead with a third goal in the same period for the Rocket.
Sean Farrell makes it 3-1 after a counterattack started by David Reinbacher!
(: @TheAHL) pic.twitter.com/tDZwOld0wf
– RDS (@RDSca) March 24, 2024
The third period was more to the Marlies’ advantage, as they enjoyed several numerical advantages.
Alex Steeves gets a shorthanded breakaway for the #Marlies but cannot beat Kasimir Kaskisuo. pic.twitter.com/O2K2U5Xz4f
– Nick Barden (@nickbarden) March 24, 2024
It’s now official: the Rocket have taken sole possession of last place, advancing to the playoffs in the North Division, as Belleville lost their game on Sunday afternoon.
The Rocket’s next game is next Wednesday, March 27, against the Utica Comets.