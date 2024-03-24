Jonathan Drouin completes incredible comeback with overtime goal

wish i could be normal about nathan mackinnon’s 44th goal this season but i can’t pic.twitter.com/b7dZ0Keo0O
If there’s one team we don’t have to worry about between now and the end of the season, it’s the Colorado Avalanche.
They are currently in a heated battle for first place in the NHL, with a very good record of 46-20-5, which placed them third in the entire league before Sunday’s games.
On Sunday afternoon, they faced the lowly Pittsburgh Penguins, who were in 24th place overall before today’s games.
With just over four minutes remaining in the second period, following Pittsburgh’s fourth goal, the Avalanche’s chances of winning were slim.
That’s when an incredible comeback began.
Colorado’s newest acquisition, Sean Walker, scored his 9th goal of the season to make it 4-1.
To start the third period on the right foot, Quebec’s Jonathan Drouin decided to take the comeback to heart.
Nathan MacKinnon and Devon Toews were credited with assists on Drouin’s 14th goal of the season:
Jonathan Drouin is on . After registering 2 assists last game, he scores a beauty on a rocket one-timer. What a blast! @jodrouin27@OctagonHockey pic.twitter.com/PFOIPVjxKC
– Allan Walsh (@walsha) March 24, 2024
MacKinnon’s Drouin-prepared catch-and-shoot goal was a carbon copy of Drouin’s MacKinnon-prepared goal.
I’m happy for Drouin, who finally seems to have found his place in Colorado with his good friend, MacKinnon.
Jonathan Drouin scores this beautiful overtime goal to complete an Avalanche comeback from 0-4 to 5-4. pic.twitter.com/6ShmoUqdzd
– Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) March 24, 2024
This comeback shares many similarities with the Montreal Canadiens’ historic comeback against the New York Rangers.
In fact, MacKinnon extended his streak of home games with at least one point to 34 – every game at home.
He’s getting dangerously close to the record held by Wayne Gretzky, who scored a point in every 40 home games, even though they were only 80-game seasons.
#GoAvsGo Nathan MacKinnon now holds the second longest home points streak to start a season at 34 consecutive games.
Wayne Gretzky (points in all 40 home games in 1988-89) stands alone above him.
MacKinnon also set COL franchise record today for most points in single season.
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 24, 2024
