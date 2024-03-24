Skip to content
News

Cayden Primeau smokes in Habs win in Seattle
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Cayden Primeau smokes in Habs win in Seattle
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Canadiens were in Seattle tonight to take on the Kraken, who are enjoying a relatively disappointing season.

Trevor Letowski’s team, on the other hand, was trying to put the brakes on its four-game losing streak.

Let’s see how it went, but first, here’s the line-up for both clubs :

The Canadian started the match strongly.

It wasn’t long before the club got on the scoreboard, as Kaiden Guhle scored on a shot from the point.

The goal was originally given to Slaf, but the decision was later changed.

Alex Newhook followed up with a second goal in just over two minutes of play:

In the first period, the Canadiens were everywhere.

Everything seemed to work on the ice…

And Nick Suzuki took advantage to triple his team’s lead.

The Habs captain, who is having a superb season, unleashed a top-notch laser that gave the Kraken goalie no chance.

His 28th goal of the season is worth sharing:

27 seconds after Suzuki’s goal, Newhook was at it again, scoring his second of the game.

The Canadiens’ forward made it 4-0 in the first period alone, and both clubs retired to the dressing room afterwards :

The second period was quieter.

Jordan Eberle scored his team’s first goal with a beautiful shot that foiled Cayden Primeau, and Matty Berniers was denied a goal moments later.

But Mike Matheson, clearly inspired by Nick Suzuki, stepped up to the plate with a magnificent goal of his own.

The Canadiens’ defenseman used his speed in the shorthanded situation to break free and strip Philipp Grubauer, who had come on in relief of Joey Daccord :

The third period was all about Cayden Primeau.

The goaltender, who stopped 36 of 37 shots, put on a show in the third period with some spectacular saves.

He really dominated the game:

Trevor Letowski picked up his first win behind the Habs bench.

No goals were scored in the third period, so the Habs won 5-1.

Overtime

– Slaf picked up an assist on Suzuki’s goal, giving him at least one point in his last seven games.

– Tonight’s win isn’t ideal for the upcoming draft… But the next few games for the Habs are likely to be pretty tough :

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content