Cayden Primeau smokes in Habs win in Seattle

Trevor Letowski’s team, on the other hand, was trying to put the brakes on its four-game losing streak.
Let’s see how it went, but first, here’s the line-up for both clubs :
It wasn’t long before the club got on the scoreboard, as Kaiden Guhle scored on a shot from the point.
They’re giving this goal to Kaiden Guhle now. https://t.co/t4gZGxaKuv
Another Guhles shot leads to a goal!
Newhook, line and sinker#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/yvjCYBCSZe
Everything seemed to work on the ice…
And Nick Suzuki took advantage to triple his team’s lead.
WOW.
Look at this Nick Suzuki shot. 3-0 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HcQP6dT0dO
27 seconds after Suzuki’s goal, Newhook was at it again, scoring his second of the game.
The Canadiens’ forward made it 4-0 in the first period alone, and both clubs retired to the dressing room afterwards :
Alex Newhook has and the @CanadiensMTL lead 4-0 after the first period! pic.twitter.com/90rf5I7Hw8
Jordan Eberle scored his team’s first goal with a beautiful shot that foiled Cayden Primeau, and Matty Berniers was denied a goal moments later.
The Canadiens’ defenseman used his speed in the shorthanded situation to break free and strip Philipp Grubauer, who had come on in relief of Joey Daccord :
A BEAUTIFUL shorthanded goal by Mike Matheson makes it 5-1 for the Montreal Canadiens.
Used his speed perfectly to put Tatar in a bad situation. pic.twitter.com/0TGPUdWPac
Another good save by Primeau, this time after the net fell on him. pic.twitter.com/fNyA0zZM7w
Cayden Primeau with a gorgeous toe save to keep it 5-1 pic.twitter.com/y1MlTMmhig
Overtime
– Slaf picked up an assist on Suzuki’s goal, giving him at least one point in his last seven games.
Juraj Slafkovsky has officially been given credit for the assist on Suzuki’s goal, so this post holds true again #GoHabsGo https://t.co/U8D78VzdKb
– Tonight’s win isn’t ideal for the upcoming draft… But the next few games for the Habs are likely to be pretty tough :
In case you’re freaking out about the tank tonight, Seattle has lost 7 games in a row so
Meanwhile the next Habs games are:
Colorado
Philadelphia
Carolina
Florida
Tampa Bay
Toronto
NYR pic.twitter.com/XEsNHwyO3F
