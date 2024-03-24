Cayden Primeau in net tonight against the Kraken

The Montreal Canadiens are currently in Seattle, while the Laval Rocket are in Toronto. Both teams will be in action this Sunday, March 24.

By necessity, we’ll be keeping an eye on both clubs.

For the Rocket, we know that David Reinbacher will be in action. In the end, he’ll have played all three of the weekend’s games on his debut in his new uniform, since the Rocket won’t be changing their defense.

David Reinbacher will play this afternoon in Toronto. No changes to report on defense, so it will be a 6-defense formation. There could be a change at forward to bring in Durandeau. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 24, 2024

Welcome to North America, David.

Among the other changes for Laval, who play at 4pm this afternoon, we note that Arnaud Durandeau will take Jacob Perreault’s place and Kasimir Kaskisuo will be in front of the net.

And as for the Canadiens, we had to look to the extras for ideas for tonight’s game. Only the extras skated in Seattle.

Here’s how it looks.

Trevor Letowski announced that Cayden Primeau would be in front of the net. He’ll be taking Samuel Montembeault’s place, which makes sense to me.

Primeau, Struble and Ylönen will face Seattle on Sunday. Kovacevic and Pearson will be left out. Primeau, Struble and Ylönen are in against the Kraken. Kovacevic and Pearson are out.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/3OJ2uKuZT4 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 24, 2024

After all, Montembeault will need to play against Colorado and on the trip home.

Offensively, Tanner Pearson won’t be playing. He’ll make way for Jesse Ylönen, who hasn’t played in a while. It was time to see him get an opportunity to play.

Defensively, Johnathan Kovacevic won’t be in action. Jayden Struble takes his place.

