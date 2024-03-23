Trevor Zegras could return to action tomorrow night

If there was one name at the start of the season that got people talking, it was Trevor Zegras,He was at the heart of several trade rumours, especially following the acquisition of Cutter Gauthier from the Anaheim Ducks, in return for Jamie Drysdale.

Zegras’ attitude seemed to be a problem in the Ducks’ dressing room, and he may no longer be part of his team’s long-term plans.

A few weeks ago, Grant McCagg expressed the same opinion → https://t.co/aw52vsbZYO – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 22, 2024

He has already been linked to the Montreal Canadiens in rumours this season, but recently Antoine Roussel said he wanted nothing to do with Zegras in Montreal.With Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish and Gauthier as young centers in the organization, Zegras is seen as a bit of a surplus at center.

Unfortunately, Zegras was injured after 20 games and hasn’t returned since, due to a broken ankle.

He has missed 50 games this season, but according to Elliotte Friedman, the Ducks’ young star could return to action tomorrow night, Sunday.

Trevor Zegras could return tomorrow https://t.co/zAKKl3GR30 – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 23, 2024

The young American had collected a paltry seven points in his 20 games at the start of the season.Last year, he had his first career 65-point season, including 23 goals, a plateau he reached for the second consecutive season (2021-22 and 2022-23).Anaheim is really not having a good season this year, as the club boasts an atrocious 24-43-3 record. That puts them 30th in the NHL.

The return of Zegras could help them get back on the winning track, even if at this time of year, that doesn’t mean much.

There’s a big gap between the Montreal Canadiens (62 points) and the Ducks in the overall standings (51 points), but with an excellent end to the season, Anaheim still has a chance of overtaking the Habs in the standings.

This would mean that the Habs would have a better chance of getting a top pick in the next draft, which would be much appreciated by the organization and its fans.Now that the trade deadline has passed, Zegras could change address this summer.Will he be traded at the draft? Could we see Kent Hughes acquire the young player and good friend of Cole Caufield in a Kirby Dach-style swap?

