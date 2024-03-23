Trevor Zegras could return to action tomorrow night

A few weeks ago, Grant McCagg expressed the same opinion → https://t.co/aw52vsbZYO
Zegras’ attitude seemed to be a problem in the Ducks’ dressing room, and he may no longer be part of his team’s long-term plans.
Unfortunately, Zegras was injured after 20 games and hasn’t returned since, due to a broken ankle.
He has missed 50 games this season, but according to Elliotte Friedman, the Ducks’ young star could return to action tomorrow night, Sunday.
The return of Zegras could help them get back on the winning track, even if at this time of year, that doesn’t mean much.
There’s a big gap between the Montreal Canadiens (62 points) and the Ducks in the overall standings (51 points), but with an excellent end to the season, Anaheim still has a chance of overtaking the Habs in the standings.
Canada faces a tough challenge against Argentina at the Copa América in June.
Nobody expected Filip Forsberg to throw down the gloves for the first time against the colossus Moritz Seider.
Here are the playoff matchups in the QMJHL. As you may have noticed, the Quebec Remparts will not be in the playoffs.
What a great goal by Akil Thomas.
Congratulations to Justin Poirier.
