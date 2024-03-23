Cayden Primeau often asks Chantal Machabée for advice on French

No need to mention it, but most Montreal Canadiens fans love it when one of the organization’s players speaks French or forces himself to learn the language of Molière.

That’s only natural, given that it’s the only French-speaking organization in the NHL.

On the other hand, the Habs shouldn’t choose Francophones over another, more talented player who doesn’t speak French. #LouisLeblanc

In the organization, we’ve seen many English-speaking players, or those from European countries, make an effort to speak/learn French, and it’s always well received by the average Montreal fan.

Cayden Primeau is also on the list.

When it’s time to get advice on French, the keeper isn’t afraid to seek it out.

That’s what Chantal Machabée told Guillaume LeFrançois in her Saturday morning article on La Presse Sports.

Cayden Primeau, behind the mask: an interview with the Canadiens’ new No. 2 goaltender, who talks about hockey, his career path, pressure and his limited knowledge of French https://t.co/NRnZRlJGeT – Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) March 23, 2024

“He’s always like that. He often asks how we say this or that.” – Chantal Machabée

It’s no small thing, because a young American guard trying to learn more about the French language is good news.

But it’s nothing new to him, having already spent four years in high school taking French classes in New Jersey.

We learned it by reading stories, so I’m pretty good at reading, I understand enough words to understand the context. But I don’t speak it and it’s hard to understand, because people speak so fast. – Cayden Primeau

However, he says that since arriving in Quebec, he’s been learning something new every day, as he almost always hears people speaking French around him. Since he’s curious, he often asks questions.

It’s a great mentality on the part of this young goalkeeper. With this mindset, he’s already got a great deal to please Habs fans. Now all he has to do is hold on to his regular position as second goalie, behind Samuel Montembeault, with fine performances, but above all, maintain his consistency.

Breaking news

In duo with Montembeault, perhaps Montreal will eventually have a tandem of goalies who speak French well, if not two Quebec goalies.

– Connor McDavid sends kind words to teammate Zach Hyman.

Connor McDavid on Zach Hyman: “He’s a great goal scorer. He goes about it differently than Auston Matthews or something like that, but he’s a great goal scorer in his own right & it’s been fun to watch” – Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 23, 2024

– Matthew Knies is very happy to have a playmaker as good as Max Domi on his team.

Matthew Knies on Max Domi, who leads the Leafs in 5-on-5 assists: “He can find a pass in any scenario & any situation.” Sauce is his specialty “I definitely admire it and try and mimic it as much as possible” – Mark Masters (@markhmasters) March 23, 2024

– Arnaud Durandeau has already been sidelined by the Rocket. The fate of David Reinbacher and William Trudeau is still unknown.

Jakub Dobes will get the start tonight in Belleville. He just broke the record for most wins for a Rocket goalie in a season with 20 last night. Arnaud Durandeau will give way to Riley Kidney as well. – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 23, 2024

– Bouchard dominates in that department.