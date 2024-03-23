Injury to William Trudeau: David Reinbacher likely to play more than expected

#Rocket announce that William Trudeau will not return to the game due to an upper body injury.
On his last shift, Trudeau blocked a shot that looks to have hurt his hand. #GoRocket #AHL #Hockey @RocketSports pic.twitter.com/YKKNihYWbs
– Chris G (@ChrisHabs360) March 23, 2024
Last night, everyone was watching David Reinbacher’s debut with the Laval Rocket, as the latter played a very important game against the Belleville Senators.
David Reinbacher scores his 1st goal in his 1st game with the Rocket! pic.twitter.com/WFmG4cYR9h
– RDS (@RDSca) March 23, 2024
Let’s just say Reinbacher’s goal came as quite a surprise to everyone, as we clearly didn’t expect him to score one so quickly, especially not such a beautiful goal with such a beautiful feint at the blue line.
He didn’t return to the game, which leads us to believe that things aren’t looking good for him in the Rocket’s next few games.
William Trudeau’s right hand looks fractured… Very bad news.
Quite a baptism for Reinbacher, who’ll be playing a lot tonight. https://t.co/OnwgFPDp5O
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 22, 2024
That’s good news, because if the worst comes to the worst for Trudeau, Reinbacher will surely play more than expected.
Trudeau’s injury surely changes the plans of head coach Jean-François Houle, who might have liked to rest Reinbacher for at least one of these games, especially now, when the Rocket are playing three games in three days.
Rocket’s four-game road trip:
- Friday, March 22: 3-2 overtime win over the Belleville Senators.
- Saturday, March 23: game against the Senators starting at 2 p.m.
- Sunday, March 24: game against the Toronto Marlies, starting at 7 p.m.
- Wednesday, March 27: game against the Utica Comets, starting at 7 p.m.
It will be interesting to see what role will be assigned to Reinbacher, who started last night’s game as a right-handed defenseman on a third pair.
In a gust
– Congratulations to the Rocket’s two young players, who set franchise records.
Two team records for the #Rocket tonight #AHL
Mailloux’s 14th goal beats Eric Gélinas’ mark of 13
Dobes’ 20th win beats Primeau’s mark of 19
– Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) March 23, 2024
– Reminder.
Rare Saturday without a #Habs game; today the team will practice in Seattle ahead of tomorrow’s game vs the #SeaKraken
– Priyanta Emrith (@HabsInHighHeels) March 23, 2024
– Will the Capitals set a new mark by reaching the playoffs?
The Capitals are one point out of a playoff spot with a game in hand on the Red Wings. Minus-30 goal differential. Here are the teams with the lowest goal differentials to make the playoffs in the salary cap era. @NHLNetwork pic.twitter.com/NShKkXHnoT
– Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) March 23, 2024
– Read more.
Which NHL players need to step up down the stretch? Picks for all 32 teams https://t.co/DkLZKpKoOh
– Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) March 23, 2024
– Obviously.
Max Verstappen (again) took the lead after qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix! Lance Stroll will start ninth.https://t.co/Bd9GqKM8Se pic.twitter.com/gdvD5LiNJ5
– RDS (@RDSca) March 23, 2024
– Coming up.
Team president Mark Shapiro confirms discussions are ongoing. https://t.co/hUUTAc8qNP
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 23, 2024