Top-4: Alex Ovechkin takes sole possession of 13th place among all-time top scorers

#ALLCAPS Capitals welcome back Kuznetsov with an awesome video, still in tears. We love you Kuzy! pic.twitter.com/aN20NBCNaz
– Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) March 22, 2024
Here are the highlights of Friday night’s action.
And that’s just as well, because their star player, Alexander Ovechkin, is on fire right now.
Let’s just say it’s good timing for a good sequence.
In fact, Ovi scored a goal and an assist last night to move into sole possession of 13ᵉ place on the NHL all-time scoring list.
That’s 6 goals in 4 games for Ovechkin pic.twitter.com/3vSBHtmET3
– Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 23, 2024
Ranking 12ᵉ is none other than Sidney Crosby.
It’s a nice accomplishment for Ovi, but I don’t think that’s what he had in mind at the time, but rather to go for the two points.
With Sonny Milano netting the 100th hat trick of this season, AstraZeneca has officially reached their donation goal of $500k to the #HockeyFightsCancer fund of @TheVFoundation!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/FOpk00yuwf
– NHL (@NHL) March 23, 2024
But it wasn’t enough in this crazy game, as Sebastian Aho also scored a hat trick, sending everyone to the shootout.
ANOTHER HATTY
Sebastian Aho scored his third of the night late in a wild back-and-forth game!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/WYizEljkTC
– NHL (@NHL) March 23, 2024
STROME WINS IT IN THE SHOOTOUT pic.twitter.com/ldFF093Uco
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 23, 2024
We were treated to a crazy game between the two teams, but it’s also worth noting that Evgeny Kuznetsov was back in Washington for the first time since being traded to Carolina.
The fact remains that, for the game itself, Kuznetsov is no longer a teammate of Ovechkin’s, and Ovechkin reminded him of this, which gave the new Hurricanes member a good laugh.
#ALLCAPS Ovechkin trips Kuznetsov and he laughs it off pic.twitter.com/22n6t2IiCG
– Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) March 22, 2024
It’s also worth noting that Kuznetsov isn’t the only new member of the Hurricanes who’s having a good time.
Jake Guentzel’s fitting in juuuuust fine with the @Canes. pic.twitter.com/cbQUkYcV7o
– NHL (@NHL) March 23, 2024
The MacKinnon goal to keep the streak alive (the right one)
– Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) March 23, 2024
Learning that the Arizona Coyotes have won a game wouldn’t normally interest many people.
COYOTES COME BACK
Dylan Guenther buries his first career @Energizer OT winner on the breakaway! pic.twitter.com/ilogbFITFL
– NHL (@NHL) March 23, 2024
FIRST NHL GOAL ALERT
Congratulations, @RykerEvans41!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/OG9hXYNcbr
– NHL (@NHL) March 23, 2024
– Another great shootout feint for Islanders prospect.
Ruslan Iskhakov does it again in the shootout for the @AHLIslanders pic.twitter.com/AArAR5dTxk
– American Hockey League (@TheAHL) March 23, 2024
– A great way to give his team the win.
SPIN-O-RAMA: Akil Thomas takes matters into his own hands in OT. @ontarioreign pic.twitter.com/PFeUNQAdnl
– American Hockey League (@TheAHL) March 23, 2024
It’s Friday night official: AstraZeneca has reached its donation goal of $500,000 towards the Hockey Fights Cancer Fund of the V Foundation.#NHLStats: https://t.co/HyFRTXrV5P pic.twitter.com/mbT1omlRxQ
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 23, 2024
