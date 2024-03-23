Top-4: Alex Ovechkin takes sole possession of 13th place among all-time top scorers

There were only four games on the program yesterday in the National Hockey League.Still, there was plenty of action and plenty of goals.

Here are the highlights of Friday night’s action.

Last night, the Washington Capitals hosted the mighty Carolina Hurricanes.It was another crucial game for the Caps, as they are involved in a crazy playoff race in the East.Every point is very important to them right now.

And that’s just as well, because their star player, Alexander Ovechkin, is on fire right now.

Let’s just say it’s good timing for a good sequence.

In fact, Ovi scored a goal and an assist last night to move into sole possession of 13ᵉ place on the NHL all-time scoring list.

That’s 6 goals in 4 games for Ovechkin pic.twitter.com/3vSBHtmET3 – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 23, 2024

Ranking 12ᵉ is none other than Sidney Crosby.

It’s a nice accomplishment for Ovi, but I don’t think that’s what he had in mind at the time, but rather to go for the two points.

With Sonny Milano netting the 100th hat trick of this season, AstraZeneca has officially reached their donation goal of $500k to the #HockeyFightsCancer fund of @TheVFoundation! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/FOpk00yuwf – NHL (@NHL) March 23, 2024

Luckily for him, Sonny Milano scored a hat trick (his first career hat trick) to help the Caps.

But it wasn’t enough in this crazy game, as Sebastian Aho also scored a hat trick, sending everyone to the shootout.

ANOTHER HATTY Sebastian Aho scored his third of the night late in a wild back-and-forth game! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/WYizEljkTC – NHL (@NHL) March 23, 2024

STROME WINS IT IN THE SHOOTOUT pic.twitter.com/ldFF093Uco – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 23, 2024

In the end, it was Dylan Strome who settled the debate, scoring the only goal of the shootout to give the Capitals a 7-6 victory.These are two extremely important points for the Caps, who are now one point behind the Detroit Red Wings and the final playoff spot. The Caps have a game in hand.

We were treated to a crazy game between the two teams, but it’s also worth noting that Evgeny Kuznetsov was back in Washington for the first time since being traded to Carolina.

#ALLCAPS Capitals welcome back Kuznetsov with an awesome video, still in tears. We love you Kuzy! pic.twitter.com/aN20NBCNaz – Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) March 22, 2024

Kuzy is a legend in Washington, and he was well received with a nice tribute.

The fact remains that, for the game itself, Kuznetsov is no longer a teammate of Ovechkin’s, and Ovechkin reminded him of this, which gave the new Hurricanes member a good laugh.

#ALLCAPS Ovechkin trips Kuznetsov and he laughs it off pic.twitter.com/22n6t2IiCG – Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) March 22, 2024

Imagine if the two were to face off in the playoffs.

It’s also worth noting that Kuznetsov isn’t the only new member of the Hurricanes who’s having a good time.

Jake Guentzel’s fitting in juuuuust fine with the @Canes. pic.twitter.com/cbQUkYcV7o – NHL (@NHL) March 23, 2024

The MacKinnon goal to keep the streak alive (the right one) pic.twitter.com/zxMmXPMdfS – Drew Livingstone (@ProducerDrew_) March 23, 2024

Jake Guentzel picked up three assists last night, and now has 11 points in seven games since joining Carolina.Since the start of the season, Nathan MacKinnon has scored at least one point in every Colorado Avalanche home game.Well, he extended that streak to 33 straight games last night with a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.Jonathan Drouin also had two assists in this game, giving him five points in his last three games.The Quebecer has 43 points (12 goals and 31 assists) in 67 games, which should earn him a new contract

Learning that the Arizona Coyotes have won a game wouldn’t normally interest many people.

COYOTES COME BACK Dylan Guenther buries his first career @Energizer OT winner on the breakaway! pic.twitter.com/ilogbFITFL – NHL (@NHL) March 23, 2024

However, right now, with the race for the best chances in the lottery involving, among others, the Montreal Canadiens and the Coyotes, any Coyotes victory is great news for Habs fans.Well, Tricolore fans can say a big thank you to Dyan Guenther, who gave the Coyotes a 2-1 overtime victory over the Seattle Kraken.The Coyotes overtook the Habs in the standings with this win, which means that the Tricolore has now moved from seventh to sixth place in the lottery Note that in defeat, Ryker Evans scored his first NHL goal with the Kraken.

– Another great shootout feint for Islanders prospect.

Ruslan Iskhakov does it again in the shootout for the @AHLIslanders pic.twitter.com/AArAR5dTxk – American Hockey League (@TheAHL) March 23, 2024

– A great way to give his team the win.

SPIN-O-RAMA: Akil Thomas takes matters into his own hands in OT. @ontarioreign pic.twitter.com/PFeUNQAdnl – American Hockey League (@TheAHL) March 23, 2024

