Top-4: Alex Ovechkin takes sole possession of 13th place among all-time top scorers
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
There were only four games on the program yesterday in the National Hockey League.

Still, there was plenty of action and plenty of goals.

Here are the highlights of Friday night’s action.

1. Ovechkin moves up one place in history

Last night, the Washington Capitals hosted the mighty Carolina Hurricanes.

It was another crucial game for the Caps, as they are involved in a crazy playoff race in the East.

Every point is very important to them right now.

And that’s just as well, because their star player, Alexander Ovechkin, is on fire right now.

Let’s just say it’s good timing for a good sequence.

In fact, Ovi scored a goal and an assist last night to move into sole possession of 13ᵉ place on the NHL all-time scoring list.

Ranking 12ᵉ is none other than Sidney Crosby.

It’s a nice accomplishment for Ovi, but I don’t think that’s what he had in mind at the time, but rather to go for the two points.

Luckily for him, Sonny Milano scored a hat trick (his first career hat trick) to help the Caps.

But it wasn’t enough in this crazy game, as Sebastian Aho also scored a hat trick, sending everyone to the shootout.

In the end, it was Dylan Strome who settled the debate, scoring the only goal of the shootout to give the Capitals a 7-6 victory.

These are two extremely important points for the Caps, who are now one point behind the Detroit Red Wings and the final playoff spot. The Caps have a game in hand.

2. Evgeny Kuznetsov gets a big welcome back to Washington

We were treated to a crazy game between the two teams, but it’s also worth noting that Evgeny Kuznetsov was back in Washington for the first time since being traded to Carolina.

Kuzy is a legend in Washington, and he was well received with a nice tribute.

The fact remains that, for the game itself, Kuznetsov is no longer a teammate of Ovechkin’s, and Ovechkin reminded him of this, which gave the new Hurricanes member a good laugh.

Imagine if the two were to face off in the playoffs.

It’s also worth noting that Kuznetsov isn’t the only new member of the Hurricanes who’s having a good time.

Jake Guentzel picked up three assists last night, and now has 11 points in seven games since joining Carolina.

3. Nathan MacKinnon extends point streak at home to 33 games

Since the start of the season, Nathan MacKinnon has scored at least one point in every Colorado Avalanche home game.

Well, he extended that streak to 33 straight games last night with a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Jonathan Drouin also had two assists in this game, giving him five points in his last three games.

The Quebecer has 43 points (12 goals and 31 assists) in 67 games, which should earn him a new contract.

4. Victory for the Arizona Coyotes

Learning that the Arizona Coyotes have won a game wouldn’t normally interest many people.

However, right now, with the race for the best chances in the lottery involving, among others, the Montreal Canadiens and the Coyotes, any Coyotes victory is great news for Habs fans.

Well, Tricolore fans can say a big thank you to Dyan Guenther, who gave the Coyotes a 2-1 overtime victory over the Seattle Kraken.

The Coyotes overtook the Habs in the standings with this win, which means that the Tricolore has now moved from seventh to sixth place in the lottery.

Note that in defeat, Ryker Evans scored his first NHL goal with the Kraken.

– Another great shootout feint for Islanders prospect.

– A great way to give his team the win.

– Here are yesterday’s results.

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Today’s NHL schedule: 11 games.

(Credit: Google/NHL)
(Credit: Google/NHL)

