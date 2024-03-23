Conference final: Jacob Fowler dominates against Lane Hutson

#gohabsgo Jacob Fowler with a toe save to keep BU off the board pic.twitter.com/ycjQCNsbiE
Hutson’s team could also keep an eye on Macklin Celebrini, the next potential first overall pick in the 2024 draft, but there’s also the Habs’ other prospect, Luke Tuch.
As for Fowler, he’s been able to count all season on the performances of Will Smith, Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault.
He doubled his team’s lead on the power play, while Perreault and Smith added to the tally with an assist each.
Gabe Perreault to Cutter Gauthier, and it’s 3-1 for Boston College. pic.twitter.com/CJ7DAYATjk
WILL SMITH HATTY!!
BC IS RUNNING AWAY WITH IT! pic.twitter.com/hN46Jewjkb
It must be said that if the San Jose Sharks didn’t select Smith fourth overall in the last draft, the Habs would most likely have set their sights on the talented forward, rather than David Reinbacher.
With the score 4-1 in BC’s favor, Jacob Fowler made a spectacular diving save.
Jacob Fowler is no worse in hockey!
(: @NESN) pic.twitter.com/AEnCeJ6uBO
It was on a power play and Fowler could do nothing about Celebrini’s quality shot:
Macklin Celebrini goal pic.twitter.com/K5oGYwcKjb
The tournament’s final draw will be revealed this Sunday, when we’ll be able to see who will be the first duel of the Habs’ hopefuls.
Although Lane Hutson was expected to step up his game in such an important match, he was rather quiet. He wasn’t the only one to be quiet on the Boston University side, as top prospect Macklin Celebrini was also rather invisible in the game, despite his late goal.